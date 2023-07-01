"Dhoni scored 18 runs and dropped 2 catches, still got Man of the Match" - Saeed Ajmal says he should have won POTM in IND vs PAK 3rd ODI of 2013

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has expressed his unhappiness over the match officials presenting a Man of the Match award to MS Dhoni. Ajmal was not satisfied with the decision which was made after the third ODI of the India vs Pakistan series in 2013.

Saeed Ajmal discussed various topics of his cricketing career during an appearance on the Nadir Ali podcast. The host mentioned how Ajmal was once the world number ODI bowler but never won the Man of the Match award in any 50-over match.

Recalling the game where he should have won the award, Ajmal talked about the match against India 10 years ago, saying:

"I think it was my bad luck. Against India in 2013, I bowled an outstanding spell in the first two ODIs. We won those games. In the third match, we dismissed India for 175. I took five wickets. Chasing a total of 175, we touched 100 with lots of wickets in hand, but still we lost.

"MS Dhoni got the Player of the Match award in that game. Dhoni scored 18 runs and dropped 2 catches, still got Man of the Match. So that's wrong. You tell me what is the meaning of Man of the Match. The player who performs the best in the game gets the Man of the Match," he added.

The match which Ajmal mentioned took place in Delhi on January 6, 2013. While Ajmal said India scored 175, the Men in Blue managed 167 in the first innings. Ajmal did take five wickets, but MS Dhoni top-scored for India with a 36-run knock.

"I should have received the Man of the Match award in that game" - Saeed Ajmal

Saeed Ajmal explained that the Man of the Match award goes to the player who performs the best in the game. Hence, according to him, he should have received the prize irrespective of the match's result in the India vs Pakistan match.

"I took five wickets in that match, but India won the match, so they gave the award to Dhoni. He scored only 18-20 runs and dropped catches. How did he get Man of the Match? I should have received the Man of the Match award in that game," the former Pakistan spinner concluded.

Apart from 36 runs, Dhoni also took a catch and executed a stumping behind the stumps in that match. Also, his brilliant captaincy helped India defend a 168-run target in Delhi.

Poll : 0 votes