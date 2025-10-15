Team India and Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal revealed that he has a tough time controlling his laughter. He mentioned how his RR teammate Dhruv Jurel would tease him in team meetings because of that habit.
Jaiswal disclosed that Jurel would sit across from him and start laughing. The southpaw stated that he had to then try to ignore those antics and try not to laugh. The youngster's revelation came during an interview with MensXP.
He said (at 24:40):
"I have a problem. When I laugh, I just can't control it; I keep laughing. We were shooting a 'Halla Bol' video for Rajasthan Royals. Something happened, and I started laughing. I was trying to control my laughter, but I couldn't. Dhruv would deliberately sit in front of me during team meetings and laugh. I try to ignore him and control my laughter."
Yashasvi Jaiswal also opened up on his bond with India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill. Speaking about their friendship, he said (at 28:09):
"He is an amazing friend as well. He is very good and has a jolly nature. He is very sincere when it is needed. Shubman bhai bahut mast hai, yaar (Shubman bhai is amazing). He keeps the atmosphere around him very lively, and it is fun; we keep laughing most of the time."
Jaiswal looked in great touch in India's recently concluded second and final Test of the home series against West Indies. He scored 175 runs off 258 balls in the first innings. The Shubman Gill-led side secured a seven-wicket win, completing a 2-0 whitewash.
"The way he comes and talks, it's very helpful and positive" - Yashasvi Jaiswal reveal his favorite batting partners
Yashasvi Jaiswal was asked to name his favorite batting partner during the same interview. He stated that he enjoys batting alongside the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul.
The swashbuckling batter said (at 16:29):
"There are a lot of people, to be honest. I loved batting with Rohit bhaiya, Virat paaji, and Shubman. I love batting with him (Shubman). He has a very good mindset towards the game. And KL bhai as well, I think I've been batting with him a lot recently. The way he comes and talks, it's very helpful and positive."
Jaiswal also spoke about how much he has learnt from talking to Sharma. He added (at 23:20):
"It is a very, very good relationship. It is a lot of fun talking to Rohit bhaiya. Cricket is there, but apart from that too I get to learn a lot from him. When you talk to him, you get to understand more about the game and how he has carried his life."
Yashasvi Jaiswal is part of India's ODI squad for the upcoming Australia tour. The series kicks off in Perth on Sunday, October 19.
