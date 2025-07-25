Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja combine to end Joe Root’s 150-run masterclass in ENG vs IND 4th Test [Watch]

India's substitute wicketkeeper-batter performed a brilliant stumping to end Joe Root’s heroics on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, July 25. Ravindra Jadeja provided the crucial breakthrough as Root departed for 150 runs off 248 balls, comprising 14 boundaries. With the scalp, the left-arm spinner also broke the 150-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Root, skipper Ben Stokes (retired hurt), and Jamie Smith.The dismissal took place in the 120th over of England’s first innings. Jadeja lured Root into a big shot by bowling a slightly wide delivery outside off. The ball gripped and turned past the edge, and Root lost his balance after getting dragged outside of his crease. In the meantime, Jurel took off the bails just in time to catch the batter short of his ground. It was the ninth instance when Jadeja dismissed Root in Tests.Notably, Jurel is performing wicketkeeping duties for Rishabh Pant, who sustained a foot injury on Day 1.Watch the video below:During his 150-run knock, Joe Root created a plethora of records in the longest format. The 34-year-old eclipsed former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, and Rahul Dravid for the second-highest runs in Tests. He is now only behind legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar on the elite list of batters in the red-ball format.Joe Root and Ben Stokes’s partnership takes India out of the game against England in the 4th TestA crucial partnership between Joe Root and Ben Stokes helped England take an upper hand against India in the fourth Test. Stokes retired hurt after an unbeaten 66 off 116, comprising six boundaries. The all-rounder was hobbling off on his way to the dressing room.Earlier, England’s top three looked brilliant as Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope scored 94, 84, and 71, respectively.At the time of writing, the hosts were 515/5, with Jamie Smith and Liam Dawson at the crease. They have stretched their first innings lead to 157. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar have taken two wickets each for the tourists.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.