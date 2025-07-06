"Did exactly what Boom would have done" - Social media reacts as Akash Deep finishes with 10-wicket haul in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India pacer Akash Deep was the pick of the bowlers in the fourth innings of the side's recently concluded second Test against England. He bagged a six-wicket haul in the essay, playing a key role in India's maiden Test victory at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
England were in pursuit of a daunting 608-run target. They were bundled out for just 271, suffering a massive 336-run defeat. Akash claimed his maiden Test five-wicket haul, recording figures of 21.1-2-99-6.
It is worth mentioning that the right-arm fast bowler picked up four wickets in England's first innings. He finished with a 10-wicket haul in the Test, emerging as India's top performer with the ball in the crucial encounter.
The 28-year-old received praise from fans and experts alike for his stunning bowling exploits. Here are some of the top reactions on X:
"Akash deep is fast becoming fans favourite. Quality hai boss," wrote former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.
"India not ‘Gumrah’without Bumrah. #AkashDeep," wrote former India batter Sanjay Manrekar.
"Akash Deep is moving it absolutely miles while our bowlers made it look like a runway at Heathrow airport? What is going on," wrote a fan.
"Akash Deep Has made an amazing comeback in this game. His bowling line and length were amazing in this game. He did not give any chances to england players to stand firm. Congratulations for maiden 5 wickets haul," remarked a fan.
"Akashdeep. The man. The myth. The legend. I still fail to understand how was he not played in the first test. He had proved himself beyond doubt in the Australian series itself," chimed in another.
Akash was not part of India's playing XI for the Test series opener at Headingley, Leeds. The visitors lost by five wickets, failing to defend a 371-run target in the final innings.
Akash replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the lineup as the ace speedster was rested for the second Test. He made the most of the opportunity and helped India level the five-match series 1-1 with his splendid bowling performance.
Akash Deep is the second Indian bowler to bag a 10-wicket haul in Tests at Edgbaston
Akash Deep became the second Indian bowler to record a 10-wicket haul at Edgbaston in Test cricket. Former India pacer Chetan Sharma was the first one to achieve the feat with figures of 4/130 and 6/58 in 1986.
Akash registered the best-ever Test figures for an Indian bowler in England with his figures of 4/88 and 6/99. Lauding the seamer's performance, India captain Shubman Gill said in the post-match presentation (via Cricbuzz):
"He (Akash Deep) bowled with so much heart. The areas and lengths he hit, he was getting the ball to move both ways. On wickets like these, it's difficult to do that, he was just magnificent for us."
Meanwhile, India's 336-run win is their biggest Test win away from home in terms of runs. The third Test of the five-match series between India and England will be played at Lord's, London, from July 10 to 14.
