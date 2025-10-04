"Did they just drop the best fielder they have?" - Fans furious over Ravindra Jadeja's exclusion from the ODI squad for AUS vs IND 2025 series

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was a surprising exclusion from the squad for the upcoming ODI series in Australia. The 15-member roster for the three-match affair was announced on Saturday, October 4.

The 36-year-old played in India's last ODI tournament, the 2025 Champions Trophy, and performed admirably. Jadeja picked up five wickets in as many games with an excellent economy rate of 4.35 as India went unbeaten in the competition. Even in the final against New Zealand, he finished with excellent figures of 1/30 in 10 overs and scored an unbeaten six-ball nine with the bat.

Furthermore, the veteran was also part of India's 2023 ODI squad, which finished runners-up.

Jadeja's exclusion surprised several fans on X, and many reacted with fury as follows:

रोहन @Pvthaibhai Jadeja getting dropped from ODIs on the same day he won a POTM makes me really sad, we honestly never deserved someone like him

Survivor @HSEdepartment No...I am sure jadeja will comeback in ODI squad...Soon the BCCi and ghambhir will feel the importance of jadeja

Shashwat Srivastava @shashrahul398 Did they just drop the best fielder they have due to age? He is currently the best all rounder in the world!!! Jadeja has to be in the side for next world cup! #RavindraJadeja

Fans continued reacting to Ravindra Jadeja's exclusion from the Indian ODI squad, with one saying:

"Why no jadeja in squad ? So jadeja is not in contention for 2027 odiwc? Such a bad move , Axar Patel is so far behind jadeja in every department in Sena countries."

"With the form he is in, there should be no questions about his place in the team," posted a fan.

"People forget Jadeja’s contribution in last odi series against Aus in Aus. Shocking he isn’t there in squad," a fan said.

"To take two left-arm spinners to Australia is not possible" - Ajit Agarkar on Ravindra Jadeja's exclusion

Chief Indian selector Ajit Agarkar asserted that Ravindra Jadeja was still in the mix in ODIs despite his exclusion from the squad for the upcoming Australian tour. Yet, Agarkar added that the inclusion of Axar Patel meant Jadeja had to miss out due to the challenges of having two left-arm spinners in the roster.

With regards to Jaddu [Jadeja], I mean look at the moment to take two left-arm spinners to Australia is not possible. He is clearly in the scheme of things with how good he is, but there will be some competition for places. Of course he was there in the Champions Trophy squad, because we took those extra spinners with the conditions there [in UAE]," said Agarkar (via ESPN Cricinfo).

He continued:

"At the moment we could only carry one and get some balance in the team with Washi [Washington Sundar] and Kuldeep there as well. I don't think we are going to need more than that in Australia. It's a short series, you can't accommodate everyone and unfortunately at the moment he is missing out, but it's nothing more than that."

Jadeja boasts excellent overall ODI numbers with a batting average of almost 33, a strike rate of 85.44, and 231 wickets at an economy of 4.85 in 204 matches.

Venkatesh Ravichandran



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

