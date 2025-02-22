“Did he keep it at home?” - R Ashwin’s brutal attack on Babar Azam before IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Recently-retired India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has slammed Pakistan batter Babar Azam for his lack of intent in the side's 2025 Champions Trophy opening game against New Zealand in Karachi. Chasing a massive 321 for victory on February 19, Pakistan labored to a dismal 22 for 2 in their first 10 overs.

Babar played a major role in Pakistan's slow start, scoring only 12 from his first 27 deliveries. He eventually finished with a 90-ball 64 but the hosts fell way behind the required rate and suffered a 60-run defeat.

Talking about Babar's lackadaisical approach on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat' ahead of the all-important India-Pakistan clash, Ashwin said [as quoted by Indian Express]:

"I want to say one thing about Babar Azam is a very talented cricketer. But people should not get angry that I have criticized him. Yesterday also, he played a fantastic cover drive. But, the result of the entire game cannot be made by one cover drive. It has to be played completely. I understand that if a batsman is out of form or gets out because it’s a sport. I don’t know how to phrase it. But where was his intent? Did he keep it at home? I don’t know what he did."

He added:

"There were two off-spinners bowling and Babar Azam did not try to hit one single ball by coming forward. He came forward on the wrong ball. When Bracewell and Phillips were bowling by keeping one short square leg, he did not play lap sweep against those bowlers. I was having a doubt in my mind whether he is playing because of confidence or he does not have shots like sweep, reverse sweep and not playing cut well. He was only playing cover drive."

Babar has struggled over the last two years, with his last international century coming in the Asia Cup in 2023. The New Zealand loss makes Pakistan's semifinal path challenging, with the side in a must-win situation in their clash against India in Dubai on Sunday, February 23.

"Zaman was taking risks with an injured muscle but Babar was not taking risks" - R Ashwin

Babar will look to bounce back in the crucial game against India [Credit: Getty]

In the same video, Ravichandran Ashwin expressed surprise at an injured Fakhar Zaman taking more risks than Babar Azam in the run-chase against New Zealand. Fakhar left the field in the first over of New Zealand's batting essay and returned to the field only at the end of the innings.

It meant he could not bat at his customary opening position and instead walked in at No. 4. However, the southpaw was visibly hampered during his stay and despite his best efforts at upping the ante, he was dismissed for 24 off 41 balls.

"Fakhar Zaman was playing two spinners. Till the time Fakhar Zaman was playing, Mitchell Santner did not come to bowl. Zaman was taking risks with an injured muscle but Babar was not taking risks. I don’t know where it was the team’s plan or Babar’s plan to play the sheet anchor role. But I was genuinely disappointed. After all that happened, Pakistan made 260. All credit to Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah," Ashwin said.

Fakhar has been ruled out of the tournament, with another left-hander Imam-ul-Haq replacing him in the Pakistan squad.

