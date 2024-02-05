“Did Root play a poor shot? I think so for sure” – Dinesh Karthik on Joe Root’s shot selection in IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Dinesh Karthik believes Joe Root played a poor shot in the recently concluded second Test to continue his dismal run with the willow in the ongoing Test series in India.

The comments came as Root top-edged one to Axar Patel at backward point while trying to be aggressive in his approach despite batting on 16 runs off nine deliveries, which dented England’s chances of chasing 399. The right-hander’s false shot came after England lost two quick wickets in the morning session.

The wicketkeeper-batter reckons that Root should play reverse sweeps, instead of playing high-risk lofted shots. He recently told Cricbuzz:

"Joe Root is of the traditional mold but what he does when it comes to attacking intent would be playing the reverse sweeps, using the sweeps without thinking twice about the result. It is about expressing yourself without the fear of failure, that’s what Bazball should mean."

Karthik continued:

“What Root did was attacking today and it was high-risk cricket and he knows Ashwin is a quality bowler, he’s not gonna away too many that gonna be put away that easily. So, did Root play a poor shot? I think so for sure.”

Root has been dismal with the bat in the ongoing Test series in India. The 33-year-old has managed just 52 runs in four innings. However, he has the most runs in Tests between the two nations, having scored 2578 runs in 49 innings, with the aid of nine centuries and 10 fifties.

Overall, Root has amassed 11,468 runs in 137 Tests, including 30 tons and 60 half-centuries.

“There’s a difference between having intent and playing attacking cricket” – Dinesh Karthik on Joe Root

Dinesh Karthik further elaborated on the flaws in Joe Root’s approach, which cost him his wicket in the second Test. The 38-year-old wants the legendary batter to stick to strengths instead of playing attacking shots to show his intent under the BazBall era. Karthik said:

“He [Joe Root] knows how to get to 400, three boundaries are not gonna make a difference. It’s about playing time with the same intent. The intent is okay. People need to understand one thing, there’s a difference between having intent and playing attacking cricket.

He continued:

“When you have intent, it’s just I am looking to score under pressure which could mean good single, good defense, and showing intent means playing shots that are my strengths.”

Joe Root will now look to make amends with the bat in the third Test, scheduled to be played in Rajkot from February 15.

