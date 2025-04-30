“Didn’t realize hypocrisy came with a tea service” - Former spinner brutally calls out Shahid Afridi over controversial Pahalgam comment

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has called out former all-rounder Shahid Afridi over his controversial comments regarding the recent Pahalgam attack. Through his post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaneria suggested that Afridi was a hypocrite.

Earlier, former India opener Shikhar Dhawan had condemned Shahid Afridi for questioning the Indian Army's efficiency. Dhawan reminded Afridi about the Kargil war that India had won against Pakistan.

"Kargil mein bhi haraya tha, already itna gire hue ho aur kitna giroge, bewajah comments pass karne se acha hai apne desh ki taraqqi mai dimag lagao @SAfridiOfficial. Humein hamari Indian Army par bohot garv hai. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind!," Dhawan wrote on X.

Afridi replied, asking the former India cricketer to leave victory or defeat and have tea with him. Pointing towards Afridi, Danish Kaneria wrote on X:

"Funny how someone who refuses to sit or eat with Hindus is suddenly inviting one for tea—didn’t realize hypocrisy came with a tea service."

Shahid Afridi's YouTube channel has been banned in India

Following his comments about the Indian Army, Afridi's YouTube channel 'Shahid Afridi' has been banned in India by the government.

"This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order. For more details about government removal requests, please visit the Google Transparency Report (transparencyreport.google.com)," a message displays when one tries to open Afridi's YouTube channel in India.

Afridi is not the only former Pakistan cricketer whose YouTube channel has been banned in India. The channels of three other former players have been banned, including former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, former batter Basit Ali, and former wicketkeeper-batter and captain Rashid Latif. When the channels of these three former cricketers were banned, Afridi's channel was still active in India.

However, following his recent remarks, the former all-rounder's channel now faces the same fate in India as that of his other countrymen.

