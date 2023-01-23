"Difference is the same as that between Kohli and other batters" - Former Pakistan cricketer on Haris Rauf vs Umran Malik

Former Pakistan cricketer and World Cup winner Aaqib Javed used an analogy involving Virat Kohli to explain who the better bowler is between Umran Malik and Haris Rauf.

Javed feels Rauf simply cannot be compared with any other pacer, just like Kohli can't be compared with any other batter. He claimed that the Pakistan speedster follows a very strict diet and that helps him clock high speeds consistently during the game.

Speaking to Events & Happenings Sports, here's what Aaqib Javed had to say about Haris Rauf:

"The difference is the same as that between Kohli and other batters. He (Haris) is very disciplined with his diet, training and his lifestyle. I have not seen a single Pakistan bowler who has a diet like Haris. No one has a clear lifestyle like him."

Umran Malik is not as fit as Haris Rauf: Aaqib Javed

Aaqib Javed made a close observation and claimed that India's Umran Malik wasn't able to maintain 150 kmph speed throughout his 10 overs in ODIs. He believes Malik's speed drops off towards the backend of his spells because he is not at the same training and fitness level as Haris Rauf.

Javed feels that instead of focusing on becoming the fastest bowler ever, pacers should make sure they maintain their pace throughout the duration of a game. He stated:

"Umran Malik is not as trained and fit as Haris Rauf. If you look at him in ODIs, in his first spell he bowls around 150 kmph but by the seventh or eighth over the speed drops to 138 kmph.

"Bowling 160 kmph is not a big deal for me, but bowling at the same speed throughout the match is very crucial."

It will be interesting to see if one of Malik and Rauf will be able to break Shoaib Akhtar's 160 kmph barrier.

