"Difference between a statpadder and an impact opener"- Top 10 funny memes as England stun India with 'Bazball' on Day 2 of 3rd Test 

England dominated the proceedings with the bat on Day 2 to script a strong comeback after India scored a decent first innings total in the third Test in Rajkot.

Team India began the second day (February 16) with an overnight score of 326/5, with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. Both the batters departed quickly on Friday morning without adding much to their overnight tallies.

Debutant Dhruv Jurel (46) and Ravichandran Ashwin (37) then dug deep and put on a patient 77-run partnership for the eighth wicket to take India past 400. Jasprit Bumrah (26) played a useful cameo in the end to take the hosts to 445.

Ben Duckett hit a scintillating century and led England's riposte with the bat, laying a strong foundation for them in the first innings. His 133* (118) powered England to 207/2 in 35 overs before stumps on Day 2. Joe Root (9*) kept him company at the other end.

The entertaining action that unfolded on Day 2 of the third Test enthralled cricket fans. They expressed their reactions to the same by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"Game is hanging in the balance"- Ravichandran Ashwin after play on Day 2 of the 3rd India vs England Test

After stumps, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reflected on the cricketing action on Day 2 and said:

"500 wickets done and dusted, we have a game on our hands now. Not really, pretty fresh, the way England are playing, you're not having to bowl a lot of overs, showing intent like how they play T20, giving less time for us to think and less labour, have to bowl good balls and expect one of those shots go to hands."

He continued:

"Pretty much the surfaces we've played on in this series, batters have spent reasonable amount of time in the first three or four days, I expect this pitch getting really tough to bat, probably day 5, having said that we need to hang in there and exercise best behaviour through.

"Game is hanging in the balance, we could dominate the game tomorrow through some good spells. They are putting us under pressure, but it's all about not reacting to it and respond very well."

