"Different ball game altogether" - Former Indian all-rounder makes huge statement on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan backed the struggling duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to come good in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. The pair endured a dismal Test series with the bat in Australia, resulting in India's 1-3 defeat.

Kohli and Rohit also averaged under 16 in the three-match home Test series against New Zealand before the tour Down Under. With only two half-centuries in 12 innings between them in the series, the duo's struggles played a massive role in India suffering a 0-3 whitewash.

However, amidst the growing concerns about the duo's form, Pathan remained confident that their Test form would have no impact on their performances in ODIs.

"They'll start scoring runs in white-ball cricket; there's no doubt about that. Test cricket is a different ball game altogether. Adjustments are needed, whether it's Virat managing deliveries outside the off-stump or Rohit finding his rhythm. ODI is their favorite format, and they'll bounce back strongly," he said [quoted by Hindustan Times].

India's 2025 Champions Trophy starts against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by games against Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage. The 15-member squad for the tournament was recently named, with Rohit set to lead the side.

"Do not play a couple of matches just for the sake of it" - Irfan Pathan

Rohit is playing for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy game for the first time in almost a decade [Credit: Getty]

Irfan Pathan welcomed the star Indian players' participation in the ongoing round of the Ranji Trophy. However, he believes that the big names must play domestic competitions regularly and not just for a game or two.

"It's about playing domestic cricket but do not play a couple of matches just for the sake of it and show that you've played. Playing regularly benefits both players and Indian cricket. For young players, competing against the likes of Kohli or Rohit at the domestic level can be a tremendous confidence boost as they would also raise their levels to bowl to them. Ultimately, Indian cricket gains from this," said Pathan.

With the Indian batting lineup woefully out of form in Tests over the past few months, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja are currently playing in the ongoing round of the Ranji Trophy.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is expected to turn up for Delhi in the next round of the tournament, starting January 30.

