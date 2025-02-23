Pakistan legend Shoaib Malik was heartbroken after his team's defeat in the 2025 Champions Trophy match against India on February 23. The former Pakistan skipper even sang a sad song when Shoaib Akhtar asked him for his 'analysis' on India's win.

Virat Kohli's century helped India defeat Pakistan by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This win left the Pakistani fans heartbroken as the Men in Green have been almost eliminated from the ICC Champions Trophy.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was in the coverage panel along with Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez. When Akhtar asked Malik for his thoughts, he replied with a sad Hindi song:

"Dil ke aramaan aansuon mein beh gaye. Ham vafaa kar ke bhi tanaha rah gaye."

Mohammad Hafeez was also in a sad mood after Pakistan lost against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. You can watch the video shared by Akhtar in the above tweet.

Can Pakistan still qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals?

Hosts Pakistan have suffered two losses in two matches of the 2025 Champions Trophy so far. They have only one group-stage match remaining against Bangladesh. However, that game will become a dead rubber if Bangladesh lose against New Zealand on February 24.

The contest between Bangladesh and New Zealand will decide whether Pakistan will remain alive in the tournament. If Bangladesh emerge victorious on February 24, their match against Pakistan will become a virtual eliminator. If Pakistan win that game by a huge margin, they will have to then hope that India decimate New Zealand in the match scheduled for March 2.

In that scenario, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh will finish with two points each. The team with the best net run rate will then qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals.

