Dilhara Lokuhettige handed 8-year ban for corruption

Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Dilhara Lokuhettige has been handed an eight-year ban by the ICC after being found guilty of breaking the ICC's anti-corruption laws.

The former cricketer was found guilty under three laws under the ICC's anti-corruption code. Notably, Lokuhettige was first declared guilty by the Emirates Cricket Board in late 2020 owing to the all-rounder's participation in a T10 league in 2017 in the UAE.

The ICC anti-corruption tribunal found Lokuhettige guilty of the following:

#1 Article 2.1.1: For being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of a match.

#2 Article 2.1.4 - Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any participant to breach code article 2.1.

#3 Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the code.

Sri Lanka's Dilhara Lokuhettige suspended by the ICC for 8 years for his involvement in corrupt activities during the UAE T10 League. Lokuhettige played in the US Open a few years ago in Florida. — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) April 19, 2021

Speaking in this regard, General Manager of ICC's Integrity Department Alex Marshall said:

"Having represented Sri Lanka in international cricket, Dilhara had attended a number of anti-corruption education sessions and would have known his actions were a breach of the Code"

He further added:

Advertisement

"The severity of the sanction reflects the seriousness of his offence & his continued refusal to cooperate. This should serve as a deterrent for anyone considering getting involved in corruption of any kind."

Dilhara Lokuhettige is the 4th Sri Lankan to be charged for corruption

Dilhara Lokuhettige is the fourth Sri Lanka player to be charged under the ICC anti-corruption code. Other Sri Lankan cricketers to have accepted the charges are Sanath Jayasuriya, Jayananda Warnaweera and Nuwan Zoysa.

Notably, Dilhara Lokuhettige played 11 limited-over games for Sri Lanka. The all-rounder picked up eight wickets and scored 101 runs with the willow. He last featured in competitive cricket in February 2016.

Lokuhettige banned for eight years under ICC Anti-Corruption Code https://t.co/qtoW5BDrp2 via @ICC — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) April 19, 2021