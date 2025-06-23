  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Dilip Doshi, former India left-arm spinner, passes away at the age of 77

Dilip Doshi, former India left-arm spinner, passes away at the age of 77

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Jun 23, 2025 23:37 IST
Dilip Doshi
Former India left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi (Image Credits: ICC)

Dilip Doshi, the former India left-arm spinner, passed away on Monday, June 23 at the age of 77. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the former cricketer died due to due to heart issues in London. Doshi had been living in London for many years. He is survived by his Kalindi, son Nayan and daughter Vishakha. Nayan is also a cricketer who has represented Surrey and Saurashtra.

Ad

During a brief but impressive international career, Doshi played 33 Tests between 1979 and 1983, claiming 114 wickets at an average of 30.71, with six five-fers and four four-fers. He also featured in 15 ODIs between 1980 and 1982, claiming 22 wickets at an average of 23.81, with two four-fers and a best of 4-30.

(More to follow)

also-read-trending Trending
About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications