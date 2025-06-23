Dilip Doshi, former India left-arm spinner, passes away at the age of 77

Dilip Doshi, the former India left-arm spinner, passed away on Monday, June 23 at the age of 77. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the former cricketer died due to due to heart issues in London. Doshi had been living in London for many years. He is survived by his Kalindi, son Nayan and daughter Vishakha. Nayan is also a cricketer who has represented Surrey and Saurashtra.
During a brief but impressive international career, Doshi played 33 Tests between 1979 and 1983, claiming 114 wickets at an average of 30.71, with six five-fers and four four-fers. He also featured in 15 ODIs between 1980 and 1982, claiming 22 wickets at an average of 23.81, with two four-fers and a best of 4-30.
