Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara ruled out of Asia Cup 2023 to worsen Sri Lanka's injury crisis - Reports 

Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara are the latest additions to the team's ongoing injury crisis in the bowling unit ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup. The pair were expected to be the answer to spearhead Dushmanta Chameera's shoulder injury, but the management will have to seek further reinforcements in time to defend their title.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, left-arm seamer Madushanka will apparently be in a race to be fit in time for the ODI World Cup as well. He has apparently torn an oblique muscle during a practice game on Friday. He had made his T20I debut during the previous edition of the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, where he took six wickets in six matches at an average of 26.

SLC's chairman of the medical committee, Professor Arjuna de Silva, confirmed that Dushmanta Chameera also awaits a similar fate and is uncertain for the ODI World Cup.

The right-arm pacer played only one warm-up contest in Sri Lanka's victorious campaign at the 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers and took part in a handful of matches in the LPL before his latest injury setback. He has only played two international matches since his calf tear ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka's express bowler Lahiru Kumara has been sustaining injuries on a consistent basis and his most recent blow is also a similar one - a side strain. His recovery is not expected to take long, but the injury is severe enough to rule him out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Earlier reports have suggested that Sri Lanka will be without Wanindu Hasaranga as well, due to a hamstring injury the spinner sustained during his illustrious Lanka Premier League (LPL) campaign for B-Love Kandy.

Sri Lanka have no choice but to field an inexperienced bowling attack for 2023 Asia Cup

Dasun Shanaka will only have replacement candidates at his disposal throughout the tournament. With injuries to Chameera, Kumara and Madushanka, the defending champions are set to take the field with a reinforced pace attack of Kausn Rajitha, Pramod Madushan and Matheesha Pathirana, who have collectively played only 29 ODIs so far.

Pathirana has been a tremendous find for the island nation, but his prowess has only been determined in the shortest format of the game. In ODIs, he has taken four wickets in as many appearances at an average of 40.2 and an economy rate of 6.48. Madushan has only played a solitary ODI till date, where he bowled only three overs to claim one wicket.

Sri Lanka will open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday, August 31, at the Pallekele International Stadium.