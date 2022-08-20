Dinesh Chandimal returns to Sri Lanka's 18-member squad for 2022 Asia Cup

Sri Lanka have announced an 18-man squad for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup in the UAE. Dasun Shanaka will lead the side as the island nation attempt to capture their sixth title in the competition, having first won the trophy in 1986.

The likes of Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Jefferey Vandersay will return to action as part of the 18-member squad. All three missed the T20 series against Australia, which the visitors won by a 2-1 scoreline.

The squad also includes 21-year-old uncapped seamer Dilshan Madushanka and Ashen Bandara, who last donned the national colors in a T20 against India in July of 2021.

Binura Fernando and Kasun Rajitha initially made the squad. However, the injuries they sustained during the SLC Invitational T20 League 2022 have ruled two players out of action.

Asitha Fernando and Pramod Madushan are expected to be the replacements for the injured duo. Spinner Lakshan Sandakan, speedster Nuwan Thushara, and all-rounders Ramesh Mendis and Lahiru Madushanka are notable omissions from the team. Additionally, Niroshan Dickwella was also left out of the squad.

Meanwhile, Kusal Mendis, who topped the run-scoring charts in the domestic tournament, will vie for a spot in the top order along with Danushka Gunathilaka and Pathum Nissanka.

Sri Lanka is part of Group B in 2022 Asia Cup

Dasun Shanaka and Co. will open the tournament against Afghanistan on August 27 at the Dubai International Stadium. They are in Group B along with Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The Lankan last won the Asia Cup back in 2014 when they beat Pakistan by five wickets.

Under Shanaka, the Lanks have shown tremendous improvement in limited-overs cricket. Sri Lanka recently beat Australia in a five-match ODI series at home. It was their first bilateral ODI series win over Australia on home soil since 1992.

Squad for Asia Cup: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jefferey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanindu Fernando, Dushmanta Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal.

