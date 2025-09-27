"Definitely not his best tournament" - Dinesh Karthik's big statement on all-rounder after IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Former India keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has expressed disappointment over experienced all-rounder Axar Patel's below par performance in Asia Cup 2025. According to Karthik, the versatile cricketer has not been at his best with either the bat or the ball in hand.

Axar has played all of India's matches in Asia Cup 2025 so far. In six games, the left-arm spinner has claimed four wickets at an average of 28 and an economy rate of 7. With the bat, he has scored 57 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 132.55. In the Super 4 match against Sri Lanka on Friday, September 26, the 31-year-old proved expensive, finishing with figures of 0-32 from three overs.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Karthik agreed to the observation that the experienced cricketer has not been in good form in Asia Cup 2025. He, however, asserted that the Indian team management is likely to back him for the final against Pakistan given what he brings to the table. Karthik commented:

"I think he's been slightly off-color in this tournament so far. With the bat as well, a bit rusty. With the ball, he's tended to bowl slightly short in trying to preempt what the batsman is doing. But you've got to back him. He' been such an elite bowler and a terrific performer in T20 cricket. But it's definitely not been his best tournament, without a doubt."

While Axar has had a disappointing Asia Cup 2025, he has had his moments in the T20 tournament. The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper registered figures of 2-18 against Pakistan in the group game. He also hit 26 off 13 against Oman and 21* off 15 against Sri Lanka on Friday.

"Very ordinary" - Dinesh Karthik on India's fielding in Asia Cup 2025

India have been pretty ordinary in the field in Asia Cup 2025. They dropped a number of easy catches in the Super 4 clash against Pakistan and against Bangladesh as well. While the Men in Blue were better in the field against Sri Lanka, they did have their sloppy moments. Reflecting on India's poor show in the field heading into the final, Karthik commented:

"In this tournament, India head and shoulders above everybody else with batting and bowling, but very ordinary on the field. I don't think you can not speak about that. It's an area to be addressed, but it's a bit too late in this tournament."

Having beaten Pakistan twice - once in the group stage and once in the Super 4 round - the Men in Blue will face the opponents again in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, September 28.

