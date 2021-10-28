Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal blessed with twin sons 

Dinesh Karthik and his wife Dipika Pallikal have become parents to twins, the wicketkeeper-batter announced on Thursday.

Sharing pictures featuring the couple, their newborn sons and their dog, Karthik wrote:

"And just like that 3 became 5. Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys and we could not be happier."

He revealed that the brothers have been named Kabir Pallikal Karthik and Zian Pallikal Karthik. Dipika also tweeted the pictures.

Wishes pour in for Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal

Several of Dinesh Karthik's colleagues as well as fans of the sporting couple congratulated them on social media.

Shikhar Dhawan commented on Karthik's Instagram post sharing the news:

"Beautiful family. Lots of love to your family."

All-rounder Krunal Pandya, who is known to be a good friend of Karthik, wrote:

"Congratulations @dk00019 @dipikapallikal Beautiful family, lots of love and many hugs your way. Can’t wait to meet the boys,.

Sanjana Ganesan, TV presenter and Jasprit Bumrah's wife, and Indian women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues also congratulated the couple, while former Australian women's captain Lisa Sthalekar commented:

"Congratulations to you both. Though Dipika you are a star."

Even from outside the cricketing fraternity, lots of messages poured in for the couple.

"Many many congratulations," journalist Boria Majumdar commented.

"Loving the names- beautifully thought out first names, and so proud of the middle and last names. Congratulations and God bless you all," one user wrote on Twitter.

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal got married in 2015. Pallikal is a star in her own right as one of India's best squash players.

Dinesh Karthik made his Test debut in 2004 and was part of India's squad that won the 2007 T20 World Cup. The 36-year-old has represented India in 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20 Internationals (T20Is).

Edited by Arjun Panchadar