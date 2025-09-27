"That's why he's been such a successful bowler" - Dinesh Karthik hails Team India star after IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Former stumper Dinesh Karthik praised Arshdeep Singh for holding his nerve and leading India's fightback in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Sri Lanka in Dubai. Applauding the Indian left-arm pacer, Karthik stated that the 26-year-old does his homework on batters and has an uncluttered mind when he is at the top of his bowling mark.

India beat Sri Lanka in the Super Over in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on Friday, September 26. Batting first, the Men in Blue put up 202-5 on the board, while the Lankans replied with the exact same score. Arshdeep went for 26 runs in his first two overs and ended with figures of 1-46. However, he bowled a brilliant Super Over, conceding just two runs and paving the way for India's victory.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Karthik praised the left-arm pacer for his clarity of thought under intense pressure as well as his ability to execute his plans more often than not. The former India cricketer stated:

"He's got a lot of clarity, and just the field that he set - he had three people on the off side patrolling the boundary, and three in the ring. So, it's a tough field to bowl to. Because he gets the late dip going away, it's very hard for a right-hander to get under it, and he knows batters who have the lap, who don't have the lap. So, he's done the homework, and he's come and delivered very nicely today.

"He's a man who exactly knows what he wants to do at the top of his mark, and that's a very important attribute to have as a fast bowler. That's why he's been such a successful T20 bowler over a period of time," the 40-year-old added.

Bowling the high-pressure Super Over, Arshdeep struck with his first ball, having Kusal Perera caught at sweeper cover. On the penultimate ball of the over, Dasun Shanaka sliced one to deep backward point.

"He has been there in that situation many times" - Team India skipper on Arshdeep Singh bowling the Super Over

Speaking after the thrilling match, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that Arshdeep was the straightforward choice to bowl the Super Over. He also stated that he had full faith in the bowler and asked him to execute his plans. At the post-match press conference, Suryakumar commented (via Cricbuzz):

"He has delivered for us the last 2-3 years. I told him to back his own plans and try to execute. He has been there in that situation many times and he has done really well for India and for his IPL side. His confidence says it all. None other than Arshdeep to bowl that Super Over."

Arshdeep is India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is. In 65 matches, he has claimed 101 wickets at an average of 18.76 and an economy rate of 8.37. However, he only got a place in the playing XI against Sri Lanka because Jasprit Bumrah was rested ahead of the final against Pakistan.

