Dinesh Karthik hopes BCCI retires MS Dhoni's No. 7 jersey

Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik is hopeful that the BCCI would retire former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's iconic No. 7 jersey as a tribute to his contributions to Indian cricket. The former India captain announced his retirement on Saturday, after more than a year of speculation regarding the same.

While the entire cricketing fraternity paid tribute to MS Dhoni, even Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the former Indian skipper.

Karthik wrote, "This is the last photo taken after our semis at the World Cup.lots of great memories through this journey. I hope the @bcci retire the #7 jersey in white-ball cricket. Good luck with your second innings in life, I'm sure you'll have a lot of surprises for us there too."

MS Dhoni had announced his retirement by posting a video on Instagram

MS Dhoni took to Instagram on Saturday evening at around 7:29 pm and posted a heartfelt video with images from throughout his career. He captioned the video with the words, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

One of Dhoni's great abilities was his calmness under pressure. He just knew what the team exactly needed, and he never shied away from taking big decisions for the team.

Dhoni shocked the world with many of his masterstrokes like giving Joginder Sharma the final over of the T20 World Cup final, and promoting Rohit Sharma to the top of the order.

Dhoni is the only captain in the world to have won all the three ICC white-ball tournaments, the ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy.

Dhoni has played 350 ODIs, scoring over 10,000 runs and also captaining the country in 200 of them. The 39-year-old has also played 98 T20Is, 72 of them as the skipper of the national team.