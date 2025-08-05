"First two overs my legs weren’t moving” - Dinesh Karthik makes massive revelation over chat with Indian pacer after 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former India keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has revealed that fast bowler Prasidh Krishna told him that his 'legs weren’t moving' for the first two overs on Day 5 of The Oval Test. Prasidh told the former cricketer that his nerves only settled after Mohammed Siraj got the wicket of Jamie Smith.India beat England by six runs on Day 5 of The Oval Test on Monday, August 4. Se to chase a target of 374, England began Day 5 on 339-6, but were bowled out for 367 as Siraj picked up three of the four wickets to fall, while Prasidh picked up one.During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Karthik gave an insight into how jittery Prasidh was feeling at the start of Day 5 at The Oval. Sharing details of a post-match conversation, he revealed:“I went to Prasidh and asked, ‘how did you feel? Were you tired? He said, ‘DK bhai, first two overs my legs weren’t moving. When Siraj got Jamie Smith’s wicket, my legs were up and running. I just felt good and I said [to the captain], just give me the ball. I’ll keep bowling however long you want’.”Karthik praised Prasidh for holding his nerve and claiming the wicket of Josh Tongue with an excellent delivery. Admitting that the Day 5 scenario was tough for the pacer, who is relatively young on the international scene, he added:&quot;You can feel it - how much he has bowled. For him to come back and bowl on Day 5, it was hard. If the game had gone on yesterday [Monday], it would have gotten over. But, they had to come back.&quot;Prasidh ended the fifth Test with figures of 4-126 from 27 overs in the second innings. He claimed the big wickets of Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell and Joe Root on Day 4 at The Oval to lead a tremendous fightback for the visitors.&quot;Man who lives and breathes Test cricket&quot; - Dinesh Karthik on Mohammed SirajWhile Prasidh was understandably nervous on Day 5 at The Oval, Siraj had come prepared to bowl India to victory. He had Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Believe' wallpaper on his mobile and delivered just what the team wanted from their lead pacer. Hailing Siraj's attitude and bowling effort, Karthik commented:&quot;He is an absolute diamond. He is a man who lives and breathes Test cricket. He loves white-ball cricket, he is very good at it. But, he just loves the Test format. Five Test matches, five days…&quot;Siraj picked up 5-104 from 30.1 overs in the second innings of The Oval Test. He dismissed overnight batters Smith and Jamie Overton before cleaning up Gus Atkinson to lead India to a spectacular win.