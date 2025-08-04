"Here to stay for the next decade" - Former cricketer's massive prediction on Shubman Gill and co. amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik reckons that the current Indian Test team led by Shubman Gill features a bunch of players who would be part of the team consistently for the next decade. Praising the young Indian team, which is currently in England, he asserted that they have made the best use of their opportunities.India are 1-2 down in the five-match Test series against England, which will conclude at The Oval on Monday, August 4. Chasing 374, England went to stumps on Day 4 of The Oval Test at 339-6. They need a further 35 runs for victory on Day 4, while India have the tough task of picking up four wickets.During a discussion on Sky Sports Cricket after Day 4 of The Oval Test, Karthik applauded the efforts of the young India team led by Gill even though it seems like they might end up losing the hard-fought series. He asserted:&quot;It’s a young team. They lost 3-1 in Australia. That was a hammering. They might end up losing 3-1 tomorrow [Monday], but this was not a hammering. They stood up every time. They fought and did everything they could, sometimes out of their skins in terms of skill level.&quot;Yes, they got some nicer batting wickets to bat on, but they made use of it. They got some big runs; their batting stood up. I think this Indian team is here to stay for the next decade. You’ll almost see the same set of players for a while now,&quot; the 40-year-old former RCB batter added.While hailing Gill and Team India's fight in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Karthik admitted that the hosts have the upper hand at The Oval heading into Day 5. He said:&quot;I think England are ahead at this stage. Jamie Smith batting there with a bowling all-rounder coming in - Gus Atkinson.&quot;At stumps on Day 4 of The Oval Test, Smith was batting on two and Jamie Overton on zero. Earlier, Harry Brook (111) and Joe Root (105) added 195 for the fourth wicket to put England on top.Shubman Gill led from the front for India with the batIrrespective of the result on Monday in the fifth Test, India will return from England with a number of positives. While Gill's captaincy is very much a work in progress, he was exceptional with the willow, amassing 754 runs in 10innings at an average of 75.40. KL Rahul contributed 532 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja totaled 516, Rishabh Pant 479 and Yashasvi Jaiswal 411.With the ball, Mohammed Siraj is currently the leading wicket-taker. Having played all five Tests, he has claimed 20 scalps at an average of 36.85. Jasprit Bumrah has 14 wickets at an average of 26, while pacers Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna have managed 13 scalps.