Dinesh Karthik picks India's playing 11 for 1st IND vs WI 2025 Test; leaves out in-form spinner

Former wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik picked his Indian playing XI for the first Test of the upcoming home series against the West Indies (On Cricbuzz). India and the West Indies will play two Tests, with the series opener set to be played in Ahmedabad on October 2.

Ad

Karthik picked KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal as the two openers, followed by Sai Sudharsan at No. 3. Skipper Shubman Gill came in at No. 4, followed by the returning Devdutt Padikkal at No. 5.

Karthik went for veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja at No. 6, with Dhruv Jurel as the wicketkeeper and No. 7 batter. The former glove man made a surprising choice by picking Axar Patel and Washington Sundar as his other two spinners at No. 8 and 9.

Ad

Trending

Karthik believes left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav could warm the bench again in the series opener against the West Indies, as he did throughout the recent red-ball series in England. The two pacers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, rounded off the playing XI.

Dinesh Karthik's Team India playing XI for the first West Indies Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Ad

When did Kuldeep Yadav last play a Test match for India?

Kuldeep Yadav has unfortunately been missing out on selection consistently from the Indian Test side since his debut in 2017. In over eight years, the 30-year-old has played only 13 red-ball games for India.

Kuldeep's last Test appearance came in the opening match of India's disastrous 0-3 home series loss against New Zealand in October last year. The wily spinner boasts an outstanding Test record with 56 wickets at an average of 22.16, including four 5-wicket hauls.

Ad

Kuldeep has similarly impressive Test numbers at home, with 38 scalps at an average of 23.39 in nine outings. The champion spinner has been a regular in the Indian white-ball sides over the past few years.

However, with India prioritizing batting depth, other spin-bowling all-rounders have often been preferred over Kuldeep in the Test lineup. The veteran is currently playing for India in the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE, with the side set to take on Pakistan in the grand finale on Sunday, September 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news