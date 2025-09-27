"Don't need to wait for a calamity" - Former keeper reacts sharply to bizarre DRS drama in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Former India keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has urged the ICC to fix loopholes in rules to avoid embarrassments like the DRS drama in the Super Over in the clash between India and Sri Lanka on Friday, September 26. He advised the game's governing body to be proactive and not wait for a calamity to happen.In what can be termed as bizarre few minutes in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai, Dasun Shanaka escaped getting run out despite being out of his crease when the keeper hit the stumps.On the fourth ball of the Super Over bowled by Arshdeep Singh, Shanaka failed to get bat on a yorker. He attempted a run and was 'run out' by Sanju Samson. However, the umpire at the non-striker's end had ruled him caught behind. Shanaka reviewed the decision and since he had clearly not hit the bat, the decision was overturned. The run out thus did not count and Shanaka survived.While India were not affected by the decision as Arshdeep dismissed the Sri Lankan batter off the very next ball, Karthik opined that Shanaka used the loophole in the rule to his advantage. During a discussion on Cricbuzz, he commented:&quot;Looking at the body language of the batter, it's a bit of a loophole that he's used here because Shanaka knew that he hadn't hit the ball, and he was running. He was told by either Kamindu [Mendis], or he got a bit of a thought to go for it. The fact is that it is a loophole, and I think ICC needs to look into it. They don't need to wait for a calamity to occur before they react to a situation.&quot;I think it is a situation where you can be proactive. We're closing in on a game where this is going to happen, one ball, four runs to win, hits the pad, umpire gives it out, but it's a boundary. Sadly, it becomes a dead ball. You don't want that to happen. It's so easy to say this. Do I have a solution for it? As I think about it, I don't right now,&quot; the 40-year-old added.Sri Lanka managed only two runs in the Super Over bowled by Arshdeep. Kusal Perera (0) was caught at deep point off the first ball, while Shanaka (0) sliced one to deep backward point. Team India needed only one ball to chase the target.Pathum Nissanka's ton in vain in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 matchSri Lanka won the toss and bowled first in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against India. The Men in Blue put up 202-5 on the board in their 20 overs as opener Abhishek Sharma (61 off 31) hit his third consecutive fifty. Tilak Varma also chipped in with 49* off 34, while Sanju Samson contributed 39 off 23.In the chase, Sri Lanka lost Kusal Mendis for a golden duck. However, Pathum Nissanka (107 off 58) and Perera (58 off 32) added 127 for the second wicket. Nissanka struck seven fours and six sixes before caught at short fine leg off Harshit Rana in the last over. Sri Lanka tied the game, only to lose the Super Over.