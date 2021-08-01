Rohit Sharma joins Dinesh Karthik for his first-ever interview, shares behind-the-scenes images

Indian cricketer and commentator Dinesh Karthik shared some behind-the-scenes images from his interview (yet to be released) with Rohit Sharma. The two were seen reminiscing about their time as teammates as they shared some smiles.

The Indian Test contingent is already in England preparing for a test series against the hosts and has already played a practice match against Select County XI in Durham.

The five-match Test series against England starts on August 4th at Trent Bridge. Meanwhile, Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik is in England as part of Sky Sports' commentary panel.

Karthik uploaded an Instagram post with the caption:

'When he walked on the field for the first time representing India, I was there as the non-striker. For my first-ever interview as a broadcaster, he was there for me 😉"

"We spoke about Samaira, Ritika, his inner voice, moments when he cried and also many fun stories. Thanks Sham!"

ᴄᴏᴍɪɴɢ ꜱᴏᴏɴ! 🎥"

While there is no release date for the interview yet, it might be part of India's upcoming Test series against England. Alongside Rohit Sharma, Indian fast bowler Shardul Thakur was also spotted in the post and might be a part of the interview as well.

Rohit Sharma will have a major role to play in the upcoming Test series against England

Rohit Sharma had a disappointing outing in the WTC Final v New Zealand

India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma has been a vital cog in the Test set-up since his rise through the ranks in the longest format. The Mumbai batsman is coming off a successful series against England earlier this year.

In seven innings, Sharma aggregated 345 runs with an average of 57.5, which also included a knock of 161 runs in the second Test in Chennai. The crucial knock helped his team win the match on a rank turner of a pitch. He finished the series as India's top-scorer, just behind England captain Joe Root, who amassed 368 runs.

The Indian team is coming off a heartbreaking result in the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand and will be eager to bounce back with a series win. However, a series win against England in their own backyard won't be an easy task.

Rohit Sharma will have a pivotal role to play at the top of the order and will have to ensure he converts his good starts into match-winning knocks.

