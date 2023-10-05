Dinesh Karthik wishes Washington Sundar on his birthday with a unique post

Veteran Team India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik wished his junior Washington Sundar on his birthday with a unique post on X. The Tamil Nadu spin-bowling all-rounder turned 24 on Thursday (October 5).

Sundar is currently in Hangzhou, China, representing the Indian men's cricket team at the 2022 Asian Games. India played their quarterfinal match against Nepal on Tuesday, winning the contest by 23 runs to advance to the semifinals. Sundar did not do much in the game as he did not get a chance to bat and then bowled just one over, conceding 11 runs.

On the occasion of his birthday, Karthik took to his X handle and wished Sundar with an intriguing post. The veteran keeper-batter used the map of Washington City and a picture of Google CEO Sundar Pichai to make it interesting.

"He is somebody who can do things when people least expect him to do" - Dinesh Karthik on Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup

Dinesh Karthik recently analyzed the indifferent ODI batting form of Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during a discussion on Cricbuzz. Karthik recalled the first-ever IPL match he played in 2008 for Delhi Daredevils against Rajasthan Royals, with Jadeja scoring 40 runs when the Royals were in trouble.

Citing the instance as one of the examples along with the IPL 2023 finishing knock, Karthik opined that Jadeja is capable of producing the goods in pressure situations.

"The first time I saw Ravindra Jadeja was Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils. They were struggling in Delhi, and it was the first-ever IPL match. He played a lovely little knock of 40 when they were in all sorts of trouble. Then, one of the greatest leg-spinners, the late Shane Warne, said that he is a rock star," Karthik said.

"That's when I started following closely and realised he is a rock star. He is somebody who can do things when people least expect him to do, just like the one that he did for CSK in IPL 2023 final. He is so fit that he could end up playing another World Cup, but am going to go out on a limb and say I would be very surprised. He is in his mid-30s and has to play four long years to play another World Cup," he added.