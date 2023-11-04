Disappointing not to qualify for 2023 World Cup: Jason Holder on West Indies cricket's future

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was a part of their 2023 World Cup qualifiers campaign where the men from the Caribbean failed to make it to the main event in India. It was a dark phase in their rich cricketing history, which saw them win the first two editions of the World Cup.

Holder was straightforward in addressing West Indies' problems leading to their decline. The veteran all-rounder feels it is important for the two-time ODI World Cup champions to solve some of their internal issues.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda from Rajasthan Royals' High Performance Centre, here's what Jason Holder had to say about the current state of West Indies cricket:

"Obviously it is disappointing to not qualify for the 2023 World Cup, but have got a lot of things to tackle internally in the Caribbean, starting from franchise level. That's where the structure needs to be really implemented and policed. Once you get stability there, you can produce consistent talents. We need to improve on our facilities as well. We have enough talent in the Caribbean. It's just about ensuring that we have the building blocks around them for success."

Jason Holder believes there are several talented players like young Alick Athanaze, who can take West Indies cricket forward. However, the veteran all-rounder also shared how tough it was for him to deliver due to the burden of expectations upon him as he rose through the ranks. On this, he added:

"We have never been short of talent and youngsters popping up and showing what they can do. The challenge not only for Alick Athanaze but for others is to have our support around them. And unfortunately, I have been a part of the environment where you come out of U19 cricket and you've been talked up and are expected to carry that at international cricket. The system has made strides in the right direction but it will not change overnight. So individuals need to find ways and make methods to get ahead. Alick has the talent to be a world beater and I really enjoy his demeanor too."

Jason Holder on West Indies co-hosting 2024 T20 World Cup

Jason Holder is delighted that the West Indies will be co-hosting the 2024 T20 World Cup alongside the USA. He spoke about how the last T20 World Cup held in the Caribbean (2010) was a success and feels that part of the world deserves more ICC tournaments.

"Playing at home is always beautiful man. I always tell people that my most enjoyable cricket after Test cricket is playing T20 cricket in the Caribbean. We are all looking forward to the prospect (2024 T20 World Cup) and are putting things in place as well to ensure that the tournament is a success. We had the 2010 T20 World Cup there and it was a success. I'm really looking forward to it. Good to see more ICC Tournaments coming to that part of the world too," Holder said.

Having won the title in 2012 and 2016, West Indies will want to make a statement on home soil come the marquee event in June next year. Jason Holder's all-round ability could be a massive help for them in trying to get back to their best.