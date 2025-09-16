Discarded Team India star flaunts his fit physique on social media, pictures go viral

Team India batter Sarfaraz Khan set the Internet ablaze by flaunting his physique in the latest social media post on Tuesday, September 16. Sharing an Instagram story (now deleted), Sarfaraz was seen wearing a swimming outfit and a towel at a swimming pool. The post came hours after the wicketkeeper-batter shared pictures with India captain Rohit Sharma from a net practice session.For the unversed, Sarfaraz is putting in his best efforts to be in the reckoning of the national team once again after being sidelined from India’s Test team for the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The 27-year-old recently lost a significant amount of weight, looking super fit in one of his recent Instagram stories a few weeks ago.Sarfaraz Khan was last seen in action in the 2025 Buchi Babu Trophy, scoring 305 runs in four innings, comprising two centuries. The right-handed batter also played for India A against England Lions earlier this year, smashing 92 off 119 balls in the first unofficial test in Canterbury. Surprisingly, he didn’t find a place in the India A squad for the ongoing three-match series against Australia A at home.Sarfaraz has represented India in six Tests, scoring 371 runs in 11 innings at an average of 37.10, including one century and three fifties. The middle-order batter will be keen to make his comeback in the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies at home next month.“Should take inspiration from Karun Nair” – Ex-India captain shares words of wisdom for Sarfaraz KhanSunil Gavaskar recently urged Sarfaraz Khan to take inspiration from Karun Nair following his snub from the Test squad for the five-match series in England. Speaking to India Today, the former India captain said:“Even Jaydev played his first Test at a very young age, and then it took 13 years or so to play another Test. He persevered; he went on picking wickets in domestic cricket. Like Unadkat, Karun has scoring kept on scoring big hundreds. That's why the selection committee had to bring him back. A man in form is one of your best bets. He is scoring runs.”“It's entirely up to you to ensure you cement that spot. You need to keep knocking on the doors and break the doors down,” he added.With Karun Nair failing to score big (205 runs in eight innings at an average of 25.62, including a fifty) in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the selectors might go back to Sarfaraz Khan for a middle-order specialist role in the longest format.