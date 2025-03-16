Disconsolate Marizanne Kapp breaks down after yet another heartbreak in WPL 2025 final [In Pictures]

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Marizanne Kapp broke down after her franchise lost the WPL 2025 final to Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, March 15. The result meant that DC completed a hat-trick of losses in final of the T20 league. They lost the 2023 final to Mumbai Indians before going down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2024.

Bowling first after winning the toss, DC held MI to 149-7. Meg Lanning and co., however, crumbled under pressure in the chase. They were restricted to 141-9 as Mumbai Indians clinched the WPL for the second time. While Mumbai Indians celebrated after a memorable performance in the final, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Kapp could not hold back her tears.

The 35-year-old South African cricketer came up with a stellar effort with both bat and ball, but it wasn't enough to lift her side to victory. Kapp claimed 2-11 in her four overs, dismissing Hayley Matthews (3) and Yastika Bhatia (8). She then smashed 40 off just 26 balls with the willow.

Below are some images of an emotional Kapp after DC's WPL 2025 final defeat.

Kapp has been rather unlucky with tournament finals in recent years. She was part of the Delhi Capitals team that lost the 2023 WPL final to Mumbai Indians and the 2024 WPL final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. She was also part of the South African playing XI that lost the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup final to Australia in Cape Town and the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup final to New Zealand in Dubai.

Marizanne Kapp's performance for Delhi Capitals in WPL

In six innings (three not outs) for Delhi Capitals in WPL 2025, Kapp scored 106 runs at an average of 35.33 and a strike rate of 129.26, with a best of 40, which was registered in the final against Mumbai Indians. With the ball, the seasoned South African cricketer claimed eight wickets at an average of 20.75 and an economy rate of 5.72.

Overall, the versatile cricketer has played 24 matches for Delhi Capitals in the WPL. She has scored 362 runs in 19 innings at an average of 32.90 and a strike rate of 126.13. With her medium pace, she has claimed 28 wickets at an average of 19.57 and an economy rate of 5.89.

