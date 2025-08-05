“Do the jawans complain about the cold?” - Sunil Gavaskar’s brutal take on workload management after ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 05, 2025 11:21 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Sunil Gavaskar slammed the workload management concept after India's famous win at the Oval [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar urged the side to do away with the concept of workload management in the future after the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy came to a thrilling end. The series saw pacer Mohammed Siraj play all five Tests tirelessly and bowl more than 185 overs to finish as the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps.

However, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed two of the five Tests due to workload management and injury concerns. Yet, India overcame his absence to finish the England tour with a 2-2 drawn result.

Talking about the workload management theory by taking the examples of Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant, Gavaskar told India Today (8:10):

"You play for your country and that is what people do on the border. Do you think the jawans complain about the cold or what the situation is? They are there to give their lives for the country. So similarly, while it's not your life, give your very best for the country and don't worry about aches and pains."
He continued:

"What did Rishabh Pant show you? He came out to bat with a fracture. That is the kind of thing you want to expect from the team. Don't go by these little injuries. You want to play for your country and it is an honor given to you among crores of people. You are so lucky to represent India and you should not take that lightly. That's what we've seen with Mohammed Siraj, five Test matches bowling non-stop."
"And if you are going to succumb to people talking about workload, then you are never going to have your best players on the field. You've got to get them to a situation where you say, 'Hello, you are playing for your country'. When you are playing for your country, forget the aches and pains and muscles and whatever."
Pant walked out to bat, hobbled with a fractured toe, in the first innings of the fourth Test at Manchester, much to the admiration of fans and former players.

"He has debunked forever this business of workload" - Sunil Gavaskar on Mohammed Siraj

Sunil Gavaskar believes Mohammed Siraj's tireless performances in the England series should close the case for workload management for players in the future. The pacer bowled extended spells several times despite playing all five matches in the series.

He picked up a five-wicket haul in the final innings of the tour to help India pull off a six-run win at the Oval.

"He (Siraj) bowled his heart out and he has debunked forever this business of workload. I hope that workload word goes out of the Indian cricket dictionary. I've been saying that for a long time. 8. For five Test matches non-stop, he has bowled 6,7,8-over spells because the captain wanted it and the country expected it of him. We all should keep that in mind that this workload is only a mental thing and not so much a physical thing," said Gavaskar (via the aforementioned source).

Siraj similarly played all five Tests of India's previous series in Australia in the 2024/25 season.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
