"Do their magic" - Shubman Gill's huge statement on expectations from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series

India captain Shubman Gill wants senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to step up in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Australia, which starts in Perth on December 19. While backing them to play their natural game, the 26-year-old pointed out that the experience of the two players will surely come in handy for the Men in Blue. The right-handed batter also expressed his delight at playing in Australia for the first time as a skipper.

Notably, Gill will lead the 50-over side for the first time after replacing Rohit Sharma as the new captain.

Speaking in the post-match show, Shubman Gill said (via JioHotstar):

“(On RoKo) – Expectations, I mean… They are someone who’s won many matches for us in the past, and they’ve been playing for India in the past 10-15 years, and winning matches for us. The experience they bring to the table is something every captain or every team wants, and that’s what we’re looking forward to. We just want them to go out there and do their thing, do their magic.”

“(On IND vs AUS series) – I think we’ve been playing one of the best ODI cricket in the past 2-3 years, and nothing changes for us. I think it’s more or less the same team that we are playing. So, very excited to go out there and play in Australia,” he added.

Rohit Sharma enjoys a promising record with the bat in Australia, scoring 2407 runs in 46 ODIs at an average of 57.31 with the help of eight centuries and nine half-centuries. Virat Kohli is equally brilliant with 1,327 runs in 29 ODIs at an average of 51.04, including five tons and six fifties Down Under. The duo won the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

“Something that works for me” – Shubman Gill on his adaptability across formats ahead of ODI series in Australia

Shubman Gill further opened up about his adaptability across three formats ahead of the ODI series in Australia. While citing the example of the transition from the T20 Asia Cup to the Test series against the West Indies, he said in the same interaction:

“(On captaincy) From Asia Cup to here, it was a very good turnaround. Especially, it’s the first time we finished the Asia Cup, and in two or three days, we were playing a Test match that was new for me. But I think going back to the basics of a particular format, there’s something that I think works for me, and whenever you’re switching formats, like what are the base of that format, is something that I go back to, and I think that works for me.”

After his 10th Test century against the West Indies in the second Test, Shubman Gill will now be keen to carry his form in ODIs Down Under. The right-handed batter has 2,775 runs in 55 ODIs, averaging 59.04 with the help of eight tons and 15 half-centuries.

Click here to check out the IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test scorecard.

