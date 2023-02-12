"Do we play on a different pitch?" - Ravichandran Ashwin takes a dig at Australian media while speaking to Rohit Sharma after IND vs AUS 1st Test

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a sly dig at the Australian media during a conversation with captain Rohit Sharma after India's emphatic win over Australia by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur on Saturday.

India managed to score a massive 400 runs in their first innings on the Nagpur pitch and that was enough to pick up 20 Australian wickets as they could only manage 177 and 91 in their two innings, respectively.

There was a lot of talk about the pitch ahead of the game and in the Australian media in particular. Some media houses Down Under also slammed the hosts for 'selective doctoring' of the pitch.

In a video posted by the BCCI, Ravichandran Ashwin didn't hold back as he sarcastically asked Rohit Sharma a question about the pitch that was an indirect dig at those false allegations. He asked:

"Pitch talk is the real favorite topic on social media, especially for touring teams. When you were batting or they were batting, not one ball nicked off and went to silly points. You guys did not look in trouble. What is the secret? Is it good batsmanship or do we play on a different pitch?"

Rohit Sharma replied by expressing his disappointment at all the focus that the pitch got where the real talk should have been about how the players applied themselves. He said:

"Same pitch. Like I said, the talk we have in the changing room, it's about your ability and what you can do on the pitch. It's beyond my understanding why there is so much talk about pitch. Sad to see there is not enough talk about skills."

Ravichandran Ashwin thanks Rohit Sharma after his fifer

It was a memorable Test for Ashwin as he crossed 450 wickets in Tests, becoming the fastest Indian to do so. The off-spinner also picked up a fifer in the second innings and thanked Rohit Sharma for his guidance as a captain. Ashwin stated:

"This is my first five-wicket haul with you as my captain. It’s been a pleasure actually. I have had a lot of meaningful conversations, I have enjoyed having those discussions in the middle. I look forward to contributing more for you as a player both as a bowler and a batter."

India will look to continue putting pressure on the Aussies and try and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a win in the second Test in Delhi next week.

