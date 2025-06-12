"Does Cameron Green have pics of the selectors?" - Fans react sarcastically to all-rounder's twin failure with bat in SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green looked clueless with the bat again on Day 2 of the WTC 2025 final against Australia in Lord's, London on Thursday, June 12. The right-hander batter departed for a two-ball duck. He fell again to the same Proteas bowler, Kagiso Rabada, who got him caught behind again in Australia's second innings.

Green had earlier departed for four runs off three deliveries in the first essay. This was his first game after missing the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and away Tests in Sri Lanka due to multiple injuries.

Fans on X roasted Cameron Green for his below-par outing with the bat in the WTC 2025 final. One user wrote:

"Does Cameron Green have pics of the selectors? The guy is a fraud."

Another user commented:

"The obsession with Cameron Green needs to end.."

A third user added:

"Cameron Green should honestly retire from Test cricket. This format is not for him."

Here are a few more reactions:

What has happened on SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final Day 2 so far?

Day 2 of the WTC 2025 final witnessed a positive intent with the bat from Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham, adding 95 runs to their overnight score. Pat Cummins was the wreaker-in-chief with six scalps.

Resuming their innings on 43-3, South Africa were bundled out for 138 in their first innings. David Bedingham and skipper Temba Bavuma put up a fight, scoring 45 (111) and 36 (84), respectively.

Australia captain Pat Cummins led by example, finishing with overwhelming figures of 6/28, while Mitchell Starc bagged two wickets.

In response, Australia were 37/2 in their second innings after 13.1 overs, with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne at the crease. They have extended their lead to 111 in their second innings.

Kagiso Rabada, who bagged a fifer in the first innings, has been the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas in the second essay. He has removed openers Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green.

