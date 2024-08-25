"Doing well for my country inspires me" - Mushfiqur Rahim donates POTM prize money to flood victims in Bangladesh after PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test

Bangladesh's veteran keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim stole the show with his batting exploits in the side's Test series opener against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh completed a 10-wicket victory over the hosts on Sunday, August 25, for their first-ever Test win over Pakistan.

Rahim missed out on a well-deserved double-century in Bangladesh's first innings, scoring 191 runs. His batting exploits helped his team register 565 runs on the board and take a crucial 117-run lead.

The seasoned campaigner was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning knock. While collecting the award, Rahim stated that he is donating the prize money to flood victims in Bangladesh.

Mushfiqur Rahim said in the post-match presentation:

"This is one of my finest (knocks) so far, because we haven't done that well overseas. All the players prepared well in Pakistan and back home as well. Before the Test series, there was a two and a half months gap. All the players and management were there, the other white-ball players were playing in the World Cup. I'm thankful to the coaching staff and management.

Trending

"When I meet all these guys, it's a luxury for him (Najmul Hossain Shanto) and I try to give my best. Doing well for my country inspires me. I want to make an announcement, want to donate my prize money as there's been flood back in Bangladesh."

Pakistan were bundled out for just 146 in their second innings. Bangladesh chased down the 30-run target with 10 wickets in hand on Day 5, becoming the first team to beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in a Test on Pakistani soil.

"He is playing with the same intensity" - Najmul Hossain Shanto on Mushfiqur Rahim

In the post-match presentation, Bangladeshi captain Najmul Hossain Shanto reserved high praise for Mushfiqur Rahim. He noted how the senior player has served the team for many years and continues to play with the same intensity.

Lauding Rahim for giving it all in hot conditions of Rawalpindi, Shanto said:

"Mushfiqur for the last 15-17 years has done really well and he is not tiring, he is playing with the same intensity. He played really well in these hot conditions. I'm not only giving credit to him but all the 15 members of our squad."

The second and final Test of the series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will also be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The match kicks off on Friday, August 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️