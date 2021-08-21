"Domestic cricket experience has helped in making multi-format players"- Saba Karim

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim believes domestic cricket has played a huge role in making players available and ready to play multiple formats.

Saba Karim gave examples of players like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Mayank Agarwal who are capable of making an impact be it in red ball or white-ball cricket.

Rahul has already played a couple of fantastic knocks against England in the ongoing Test series and has shown he is capable of adjusting his game.

Speaking on the podcast 'Shandaar Shatak', Saba Karim explained how current players under Virat Kohli have more self-belief than those who played in the earlier days.

"Today, Pant, Mayank and Rahul have experience in multiple formats which they gained from domestic level. This is the benefit which they are getting in performing at the International level. And this has also been the team culture of Indian team led by aggression of Virat Kohli.

"Today we have more players than earlier times who are talented and all players have belief that they can beat other countries in their own conditions," Saba Karim stated.

No other country can compete with India's XI of multi-format players: Saba Karim

Saba Karim stated that the depth in quality that India has is so great that their multi-format XI would be difficult to beat for any other country.

Karim shed light on how India gave players a chance in red-ball cricket who showed good form in white-ball cricket.

He feels the reason England are struggling to find quality batters in Tests is because they aren't giving chances to multi-format players.

"If we make playing XI of multi format players, no other country can compete with us. Many countries today are reluctant to give chance to their white ball players to play red ball. England need to change their mindset. They need to give chances to players who are doing good in any format."

India will play their next Test against England on August 25 at Headingley, Leeds.

