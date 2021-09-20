Domestic players to receive 50 percent additional match fee as compensation for canceled 2020-21 season: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has announced that players who participated in the 2019-20 domestic season will receive 50 percent additional match fee as compensation for season 2020-21.

The BCCI was not able to conduct the previous season due to the COVID-19 situation in India.

This comes as great news for domestic players as they will receive some monetary compensation during these tough times. Jay Shah said in a tweet:

"Cricketers who participated in 2019-20 Domestic Season will get 50 per cent additional match fee as compensation for season 2020-21 lost due to COVID-19 situation #BCCIApexCouncil."

The BCCI Apex Council is also yet to decide on organizing the Under-16 tournaments. They will make a decision on it after reviewing the COVID-19 situation post the completion of the Under-19 tournaments.

The Indian governing body also offered domestic cricketers a hike in their match fees for the upcoming season. For senior male players who play over 40 matches, the revised pay is Rs 60,000 per day. The Under-23 and Under-19 players will collect Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

On the women's side, senior players will now receive Rs 20,000. The rest of the players will get Rs 10,000 per day. You can view the details below:

Pay structure of the domestic players. (Source: BCCI)

The next Ranji season set to begin in January 2022

The BCCI recently disclosed that the upcoming Ranji season will tentatively commence in January 2022. They also shared groups for the season.

Here are the groups for the upcoming Ranji season:

Elite Group A: Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Services, and Assam.

Elite Group B: West Bengal, Vidarbha, Haryana, Kerala, Tripura, and Rajashtan.

Elite Group C: Mumbai, Delhi, Karnataka, Hyderabad, Maharashtra, and Uttrakhand.

Elite Group D: Saurashtra, Railways, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Jharkhand

Elite Group E: Andhra, Uttar Pradesh, Baroda, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Puducherry.

Plate Group: Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh

Edited by Arjun Panchadar