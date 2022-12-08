"Don Bradman records in danger" - Twitterati erupt as Marnus Labuschagne hits third successive Test century

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne continued his stellar form with the bat, slamming his third consecutive century in the team's two-match Test series against West Indies.

Labuschagne completed his 10th century in Test cricket on Thursday, December 8. The right-handed batter crossed the 100-run mark on Day 1 of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

Several fans took to social media to heap praise on Labuschagne for his batting exploits. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Marnus Labuschagne Test batting average now - 61.44. This is the second best of all time after Don Bradman. Marnus Labuschagne Test batting average now - 61.44. This is the second best of all time after Don Bradman.

sudhanshu' @whoshud Marnus Labuschagne is mad. unreal consistency Marnus Labuschagne is mad. unreal consistency

Well deserved number 1 test player spot.



2 centuries and 1 double century in last 3 innings. Incredible stuff.



#AUSvsWI Take a bow Marnus Labuschagne!Well deserved number 1 test player spot.2 centuries and 1 double century in last 3 innings. Incredible stuff. Take a bow Marnus Labuschagne!Well deserved number 1 test player spot. 👏👏👏2 centuries and 1 double century in last 3 innings. Incredible stuff.#AUSvsWI

Shiellsy @chadnotweet #Aus All these teams looking at @JofraArcher knowing if he hadn’t of clocked Smith in the head 3 years ago they wouldn’t have to deal with Marnus Labuschagne now…. #AUSvWI All these teams looking at @JofraArcher knowing if he hadn’t of clocked Smith in the head 3 years ago they wouldn’t have to deal with Marnus Labuschagne now…. #AUSvWI #Aus https://t.co/KTjXgDBaZm

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Another hundred. You've got to have a lot of hunger to keep doing it on a repeat basis. Marnus Labuschagne sure has that! #AUSvWI Another hundred. You've got to have a lot of hunger to keep doing it on a repeat basis. Marnus Labuschagne sure has that! #AUSvWI

Sayam Ahmad @sayam_ahmad_ Marnus labuschagne scored another hundred. Don Bradman Records in danger Marnus labuschagne scored another hundred. Don Bradman Records in danger 💀

He deserves that no. 1 ICC Test batting ranking

#AUSvWI Marnus Labuschagne with 3 centuries in 3 innings against the West Indies in this seriesHe deserves that no. 1 ICC Test batting ranking Marnus Labuschagne with 3 centuries in 3 innings against the West Indies in this seriesHe deserves that no. 1 ICC Test batting ranking#AUSvWI

Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsCult What a player has been Marnus Labuschagne. Just speechless 10th century in just 30 Test. Phenomenal What a player has been Marnus Labuschagne. Just speechless 10th century in just 30 Test. Phenomenal

Marnus Labuschagne has performed admirably with the bat for Australia this year in the longer format. The 28-year-old currently holds the top spot in the ICC Rankings for batters in Tests.

Meanwhile, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in Adelaide. Opener Usman Khawaja slammed an impressive half-century and was dismissed for 62. Apart from Labuschagne, Travis Head also dominated the West Indies bowlers on the opening day and is currently unbeaten at 86, at the time of writing.

Marnus Labuschagne was Australia's top performer with the bat in 1st Test against West Indies

Marnus Labuschagne starred with the bat for Australia in the Test series opener against West Indies. The talented batter mustered 204 runs in the first innings and followed it up with an unbeaten knock of 104 in the second essay.

The hosts secured a comprehensive 164-run victory in the contest to go 1-0 in the two-match series. Steve Smith also contributed significantly with the bat in the fixture, remaining unbeaten on 200 in the first innings.

In the bowling department, Nathan Lyon was the pick of the Aussie bowlers. The veteran spinner bagged eight wickets and was instrumental in his side clinching victory. The West Indies will be looking to bounce back in the second Test.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland #AUSvWI Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland #AUSvWI

It is worth mentioning that Australia are without their skipper Pat Cummins for the game as he was ruled out due to an injury. Smith was named as the stand-in captain for the game.

