“Don’t beat our bowlers that bad” - Brian Lara’s hilarious interaction with Yashasvi Jaiswal during IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara jokingly suggested Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal take it easy on the opposition bowlers after his stunning first innings hundred in the second Test. The Indian youngster smashed a stunning 175, before being run out on Day 2, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was at his absolute best on the opening day after India opted to bat first, The left-handed batter was cautious against the new ball, but was fluent for the majority part against a struggling West Indies bowling attack on an optimal batting surface.

The opener recorded the seventh Test hundred of his career, and was unbeaten on 173 at the end of Day 1. He was primed to score the third double hundred of his career, and go possibly beyond, but had to depart after an unfortunate mix-up with skipper Shubman Gill, early on Day 2.

In an interaction after the day's play, released by the BCCI, Brian Lara urged the fellow southpaw to have some mercy on his countrymen.

"Sir, how are you?" Jaiswal enquired.

"Not bad. Don't beat our bowlers that bad," Lara replied.

Jaiswal's incredible knock included 22 fours as the bowlers struggled to contain or get past him for almost the entirety of his innings.

Brian Lara has been a massive admirer of the young batter, even naming him as one of the potential batters who could breach his iconic high score of 400* in Test cricket.

"I make sure that I take it as long as I can" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on his sublime hundred in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal has already garnered a reputation for big hundreds in a short span of time in his international career. He had scored a magnificent 171 on his debut against the West Indies during the 2023 tour, and since then, he has amassed four scores of above 150, including two double hundreds.

"I always put the team first, how I cam play for my team, and what is more important for my team at that moment of time. So, I always think that, and that gives me the answer, how can I play, what shots I can play, how the wicket is, and if I am there, I make sure that I take it as long as I can," Jaiswal said.

"So that is my mindset, that if I have a start, I make sure that I should make it big. We (Him and Sai) were just chatting in the middle that if we are set, we should take it long, and we need to play our shots as well, then we were just trying to rotate the strike and scoring runs," he added.

India put up 518-5 in the first innings on the back of the opener's mammoth hundred, before declaring in the second session on Day 2. At the time of writing, the West Indies are placed at 157-5 on Day 3, still trailing by 361 runs.

