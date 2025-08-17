"Don't celebrate too hard" - Brett Lee's hilarious take on Team India star's fitness after ENG vs IND 2025 series 

Australia's legendary pacer Brett Lee gave a hilarious fitness warning to Team India star Ravindra Jadeja following the side's recently concluded five-match away Test series against England. He opined that the only way the veteran all-rounder could get injured is while performing his iconic sword-wielding celebration.

Lee suggested that Jadeja could potentially injure his rotator cuff muscle while swinging his bat during the celebration. Advising the 36-year-old to avoid celebrating 'too hard', the former cricketer said in his latest YouTube video (at 2:19):

"The only way I see him getting injured is doing a rotator cuff, with the way he does the sword celebration. I love it. Look after your body, don't celebrate too hard."

Jadeja was the most experienced player in India's new-look Test team for the England tour. He performed admirably in the challenging series, amassing 516 runs across 10 innings, with one century and five fifties. With the ball, he bagged seven wickets from nine innings.

Lee backed Jadeja to continue playing red-ball cricket for two years, given that he was just 15 matches away from the stunning feat of playing 100 Tests. He added (at 2:25):

"You know, another sort of 15 Tests, it's about two years. I think he'll go past the 100 mark. (2:53) I think he's one of the best all-rounders that we've seen. 36 years of age, he's still got a good couple of years left in him."

India and England battled it out against each other for the inaugural Anderon-Tendulkar Trophy. However, after 25 gruelling days of Test cricket, the series ended in a draw at 2-2.

"He ticks every single box" - Brett Lee hails Ravindra Jadeja as a complete cricketer

Brett Lee reserved massive praise for Ravindra Jadeja. He emphasized that the seasoned campaigner was a complete cricketer, with his ability to shine in all three departments.

He used the term 'factory-made' cricketer to describe Jadeja's all-round brilliance. Speaking in the same video, the fast bowling legend remarked (1:30):

"The term we like to use, factory-made cricketer. He has everything that a cricketer needs, and I think he ticks every single box. He does the basics right, he's got a simple technique, no fuss. He runs in and bowls accurately, he bowls the correct line and length when needed, and gets through his overs quickly."

Hailing Jadeja as the fittest cricketer of India's current Test team, Lee added (at 1:52):

"36 years of age, but the fittest. He's the fittest in the team, he covers a lot of ground, and he prides himself on being the fittest. That is probably the reason why he never shies away from those big moments. He likes to be in the game, he's an entertainer, and he's probably one of the factory cricketers that if you put everything into a mix, throw it into a bucket, mix all up, pick out your best cricketer, Jadeja will be at the top of the list."

It is worth mentioning that Jadeja currently remains active in just two international formats, ODIs and Tests. He announced his T20I retirement following the Men in Blue's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

