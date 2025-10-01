"Don't choose a batter after that" - Aakash Chopra picks India XI for IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked his Indian XI for the first Test against the West Indies. He chose Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Axar Patel as the third spinner, highlighting that the hosts don't need a batter after No. 8.

The first Test of the two-match series between India and the West Indies will be played in Ahmedabad from Thursday, October 2, onwards. Kuldeep and Axar are among four spinners in the Indian squad, with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar being the other two.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener chose his top eight, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill being virtual certainties in the XI.

"Sai Sudharsan at No. 3, Devdutt Padikkal at No. 5, and Dhruv Jurel at No. 6. So this is the top six I am thinking. Three spinners, among whom two are all-rounders - Ravindra Jadeja, the vice-captain, at No. 7 and Washington Sundar at No. 8. Now you have got enough batting depth. Don't choose a batter after that," he said.

Chopra urged the Indian think tank to play Kuldeep ahead of Axar.

"If you are thinking about playing Axar as well - No. Play Kuldeep Yadav at No. 9. That makes it your three spinners. All three spinners will have a role, and two will have a role in batting as well. Kuldeep Yadav is in red-hot form. He has recently taken 17 wickets in the Asia Cup," he reasoned.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Jasprit Bumrah can be rested if required, with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna being the two seamers in such a scenario.

"In the first Test match, if you wish, play Bumrah, or else you can rest him. I am just saying this because he played the final on the 28th. If he is fit and available and wants to play, you play him, but if he wants a break, play Prasidh and Siraj, or else Bumrah and Siraj will play," he observed.

Aakash Chopra's Indian XI for IND vs WI 2025 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah/Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

"KL Rahul has had a strange Test career" - Aakash Chopra urges opener to improve his average in IND vs WI 2025 Tests

KL Rahul was one of India's star performers in the Test series against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra highlighted the significance of the India-West Indies series for KL Rahul.

"KL Rahul has had a strange Test career. He has scored good runs in the SENA countries. He also played well in the last series in England. However, he doesn't have good numbers in India. These are good batting surfaces. You need to score runs here," he said.

The analyst added that the stylish batter needs to improve his average in the home season to put to rest all questions about his future as an opener.

"These are the series if you wish to take your average close to 50, this one and the South Africa one. Make so many runs in these four Tests that your average bumps up five or six points. If you don't do that, next time when you go overseas, there will always be a question. You don't want question marks. This is the time you end it all," Chopra observed.

KL Rahul has amassed 3,789 runs at an average of 35.41 in 63 Tests. He has aggregated 1,149 runs at an average of 39.62 in 20 Tests in India.

