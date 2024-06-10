"Don’t be a coward. You’re a captain" - Twitter trolls Babar Azam as Pakistan fail to chase a low target in IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup 2024 clash

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam came under fire after his team's disappointing batting performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup against India on Sunday, June 9. The Men in Green failed to chase down a paltry score of 119 after an efficient bowling performance at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

In the first half, the Pakistani bowling unit was exceptional at building pressure and securing consistent breakthroughs to bundle out India for 119. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf scalped three wickets apiece, while Mohammad Amir returned with two scalps.

Then, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took their time and started the innings on a slow note. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Babar (13 off 10) in the fifth over, as Pakistan were at 26/1. Ultimately, Pakistan could accumulate only 35 runs in the powerplay, which put them under pressure.

Trending

Their batting unit fell like nine-pins as they panicked and gave their opponents a golden chance to make a comeback. Rizwan struggled badly with a knock of 31 off 44, while other experienced players like Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, and Iftikhar Ahmad failed to provide notable contributions. As a result, India secured a thrilling six-run victory, with Jasprit Bumrah returning with figures of 3/14.

Here are the fan reactions on X to Babar's batting performance, his team selection, and dismal performances by other players.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions:

"Babar and Rizwan - 44 off 55 balls (9.1 overs - 4.8 rpo). That leaves the rest of the team with 76 to get from 65 balls (7.2 rpo)," a fan remarked.

"I’m a babar azam fan, but it’s true he did not prepare for this WC, team selection wise. We needed to strengthen the middle order yet we kept experimenting with the top 3. Kept giving endless chances to players that underperformed," this fan said.

"The first thing which needs to be done is to break the opening pair of Babar and Rizwan," a fan commented.

Babar Azam opens up on loss against India in 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam praised the team's bowling performances, but thought that losing back-to-back wickets affected their momentum in a tricky chase. Here's what he said in the post-match presentation:

"We bowled well. In the batting, lost back to back wickets and had too much dot balls. Tactics was simple to play normally. Just strike rotation and the odd boundary. But in that period we had too many dot balls. Can't expect much from tailenders."

"Our mind was to utilize first six overs in batting," Babar added. "But one wicket down, and again we weren't up to the mark in first six. Pitch looked decent. Ball was coming on nicely. It was a little bit slow, and some balls extra bounce. Have to win last two matches. Will sit and discuss our mistakes but looking forward to last two matches."

Pakistan will clash with Canada in a must-win game on June 11 at the same venue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback