"Don't create any confusion and prepare your final XI"-Shoaib Akhtar cautions Pakistan for World Cup after Asia Cup crashing

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his concerns over Pakistan's team combination and form ahead of the World Cup after they were knocked out of the Asia Cup by Sri Lanka on Thursday, September 14.

Akhtar shed light on how Pakistan seem to be light in their middle order as well as the spin department when it comes to quality. He has advised the team to back talents like Abdullah Shafique, who scored a half-century in the only game that he got in the Asia Cup.

In a video on his YouTube channel after Pakistan's loss to Sri Lanka, here's what Shoaib Akhtar had to say about what the Men in Green need to be careful about ahead of the World Cup:

"From here, Pakistan need to look at their World Cup squad. My suggestion would be don't create any confusion and prepare your final XI. You don't have depth in your middle order, you don't have quality spinners, you don't have a strong batting line-up. Abdullah Shafique is one of his kind and needs to be backed."

To get out of the tournament in this fashion is not nice: Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar claimed that it was an embarrassment that Pakistan, who were considered favorites for the Asia Cup, are not even going to feature in the final of the tournament.

He has urged Pakistan players to pull up their socks if they want to go deep into the World Cup and also raised a few concerns on Babar Azam's captaincy. On this, Akhtar stated:

"We will support our team and that's all we can do. But this is an embarrassing loss. To get out of the tournament in this fashion is not nice. Pakistan have a lot to think about if they want to win the World Cup. The captaincy needs to sharpen up."

Pakistan will certainly be sweating on the fitness concerns over Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf as without them, their bowling attack looked toothless against Sri Lanka.