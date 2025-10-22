"Don't give him too much information" - Abhishek Nayar on Rohit Sharma's likely approach in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Former India player Abhishek Nayar has noted that Rohit Sharma shouldn't be fed too much information ahead of the second ODI against Australia. He opined that the former India captain will continue to have an aggressive batting approach.

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia is scheduled to be played in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. Rohit scored eight runs off 14 deliveries in the Men in Blue's seven-wicket loss via the DLS method in the series opener in Perth on Sunday, October 19.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan,' Nayar was asked about Rohit's likely approach in the second ODI against Australia.

"If you focus on his body language after he got out, he was quite relaxed. He was relaxed because he knows he is batting well. He knows that the feel he is getting while batting is good. When you have a good feel, you shouldn't tamper with the mindset, and he knows that. Give him his space. Don't give him too much information," he responded.

The former India coach noted that the opener would make his own game plans, but wouldn't change his approach much.

"He will reflect and watch and analyze the videos himself. He will sit with the analyst and make his strategy. He looks easy-going, but strategically and tactically, he thinks a lot about cricket and his game. I believe you will see an aggressive Rohit Sharma. There won't be much change. He will play the same way he has been playing," Nayar observed.

Rohit Sharma has amassed 11,176 runs at a strike rate of 92.76 in 266 ODI innings. He has maintained a strike rate of more than 105 in each of the last four years.

"He might bat deep in the crease" - Abhishek Nayar on Rohit Sharma's potential technical adjustments in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Rohit Sharma was caught at second slip off Josh Hazlewood's bowling in the first ODI against Australia. [P/C: Getty]

In the same interaction, Abhishek Nayar was asked about the mental markers and adjustments Rohit Sharma might make after his dismissal against Josh Hazlewood in the first ODI.

"There won't be mental markers but tactical markers. He might bat deep in the crease, like Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were doing. He might change his guard. Rohit Sharma is known for hitting even good balls for sixes and fours, and he does that when his mindset is aggressive," he replied.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Rohit should treat the second ODI as a series opener.

"I believe the entire preparation will be about the mindset. He will go to Adelaide just like he did in Perth. He shouldn't go thinking that he got out in Perth and what would happen if he gets out here. You should go with the mindset that this is your first match, that you will go into it with the same enthusiasm, and give yourself the best chance to score runs. There will be preparation, but the mindset will be aggressive," Nayar elaborated.

Rohit Sharma has scored 1,336 runs at an average of 51.38 in 31 ODI innings in Australia. However, he doesn't have a great record at the Adelaide Oval, aggregating 131 runs at an average of 21.83 in six innings.

