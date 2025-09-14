"Don't know if AB de Villiers can do that" - England spinner's massive praise for Suryakumar Yadav amid Asia Cup 2025

England spinner Adil Rashid praised India captain Suryakumar Yadav amid the Asia Cup 2025. The Men In Blue will face Pakistan on Sunday, September 14, in Dubai.

Adil Rashid recalled playing against Suryakumar Yadav in India. He narrated how the batter had hit England pacer Jofra Archer for a six over the wicketkeeper. It was his iconic pull shot that he played behind the wicket. Rashid also recalled being hit for sixes over extra cover by the Indian skipper.

"I remember playing against SKY. The first time we played against him was in India. He was doing well in IPL and people were saying he's a top player. I had not seen much of him. Joff came up to bowl, first ball, slightly short, he pulled it over the keeper with his signature shot. He played it first ball for a six. I was like wow, heavy shot. I bowled to him that innings and he hit a few sixes over extra cover," he said on the 'Beard Before Wicket' podcast. (4:40)

He compared Suryakumar Yadav to AB De Villiers and stated that even the South African legend could not play some of the shots that Suryakumar Yadav did.

"After that, you start watching him, he evolved massively. His ability to hit from all around the keeper, with pace, he would generate the pace to hit over point and third-man for six. Not many people can do that. I don't know if AB De Villiers can do that," he added.

So far, the Indian captain has played 84 T20Is and has scored 2605 runs at an average of 38.30, strike-rate of 167.30, with four hundreds and 21 fifties. On the other hand, De Villiers played 78 T20Is and scored 1672 runs with a strike-rate of 135.16 and 10 half-centuries.

Adi Rashid and Moeen Ali pick Suryakumar Yadav for last five overs

In the same conversation, Adil Rashid and former England all-rounder Moeen Ali were asked to pick between Suryakumar Yadav and AB De Villiers to bat in the last five overs in the shortest format.

Both picked Suryakumar Yadav over De Villiers. Moeen Ali credited the Indian captain for hitting huge sixes even while being on his hips.

"There's certain shots that Surya hits, even the one where he is on his hips, they are not small, they are huge sixes, and only he can do it. I don't know how, there's something in his wrist, but he does that and it goes so far. Last five overs, I would go Surya," he said. (7:40)

Adil Rashid echoed Moeen's sentiments. He added that Suryakumar's ability to hit certain deliveries for sixes made the bowlers feel helpless at times.

"At the backend, similar, I would go SKY. Even though De Villiers can go on one knee and bang it, I think the ones that are bowled on middle and leg, and he slices over point and third man, as a bowler you can think you can't do anything."

Suryakumar will be in action next when India face Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 fixture on Sunday, September 14, in Dubai.

