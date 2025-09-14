"He is the power player" - AB De Villiers hails young Indian star ahead of Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan

South Africa legend AB De Villiers had words of appreciation for young Indian star Abhishek Sharma ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan. India and Pakistan will meet on Sunday, September 14, in Dubai.

AB De Villiers deemed Abhishek a power hitter and lauded his ability with the bat, particularly in the first six overs. He hailed the young left-hander not only for his power but also for his hand-eye coordination and skill to middle the ball.

"I think he is the power player. He loves slower balls and flat bats in the V. Incredible power and great hand-eye coordination. He finds the middle of the bat more often than most players. He is a handful in that first six overs. He hits it all over the ground, which is a problem for the opposition bowlers and captain. Just really difficult to bowl to, you need to be spot on with your execution if you want to counter his ability," he said on his YouTube channel. (17:33)

While De Villiers reckoned that Abhishek has been consistent in the IPL, he felt that the batter would have to find a way to be more consistent at the international level. In India's first Asia Cup 2025 game against the UAE, Abhishek smashed a 16-ball 30 while chasing 58 runs.

AB De Villiers' advice to Suryakumar Yadav on playing slower balls

In the same video, AB De Villiers also touched upon India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. He showered praise on the batter, lauding his ability to use the pace and understand the game while batting.

"SKY has always been the guy who has been exceptional at using the pace and understanding the game. He is a good reader of the situation and what the bowler is trying to do to get him out. He is very good with the flick shots and placement," he said. (15:25)

However, he had a word of advice for Suryakumar Yadav on how to play the slower balls. He reckoned that the Indian skipper is not a power player who would clear his leg and go after the slower deliveries.

"When you face slower balls you need the ability to keep your base and shape for a longer period of time and allow the ball to come into your space. I won't say its his weakness. Especially if he doesn't get out to it often. My advice to him would be if you are struggling to clear the boundary in front of square off slower balls, just make sure you rotate, maybe get two runs, the bowler can't just always bowl slower balls. I dont think it is a weakness," AB De Villiers added.

Suryakumar Yadav does not have a great record against Pakistan in T20Is. The right-hander has scored 64 runs from five innings at an average of 12.80. He will have to step up in their upcoming Asia Cup 2025 clash. The skipper will have a crucial role to play as India aim to build on their previous win.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

