"Man who bent gravity to win us the World Cup" - Cricket fraternity wishes Suryakumar Yadav on 35th birthday ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Asia Cup match

Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav turned 35 on Sunday, September 14. The star cricketer will be seen in action on his birthday as the Men in Blue face Pakistan in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.Several members of the cricket fraternity extended birthday wishes to Suryakumar on social media. Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir shared a message on X, wishing the star cricketer a happy birthday.Gambhir wrote:&quot;Many many happy returns of the day Surya. Keep flying high!&quot;Gautam Gambhir @GautamGambhirLINKMany many happy returns of the day Surya. Keep flying high! @surya_14kumarApart from the Indian coach, Suryakumar's teammates, former cricketers, and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises shared birthday posts for the 35-year-old. Here are some of the wishes:Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12LINKSky is the limit for those who believe and make it happen! Have a wonderful birthday @surya_14kumar 🎂 god bless and bring that trophy home 🏆Mumbai Indians @mipaltanLINK360° shots, 100% vibes, infinite smiles. 😎💫 Celebrate Surya दादा’s वाढदिवस with us 👉KolkataKnightRiders @KKRidersLINKHappy Birthday to the man who bent gravity to win us the World Cup 🎂💫 Keep flying high, SKY! 💜Screenshot of Mohammed Siraj's Instagram story.Screenshot of Tilak Varma's Instagram story.Screenshot of Vyshak Vijaykumar's Instagram story.The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side are currently placed at the top of the Group A points table in the 2025 Asia Cup. They opened their campaign in dominant fashion, bowling out the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for just 57.India chased the target in 4.3 overs to complete a clinical victory. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was named the Player of the Match for his stunning four-wicket haul.A look at Suryakumar Yadav's T20I record against Pakistan ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Asia Cup matchSuryakumar Yadav is hailed as one of the best T20 players in world cricket by several fans and experts alike. He has entertained fans over the years with his 360-degree stroke-making.However, his T20I record against Pakistan has been quite underwhelming so far. The 35-year-old averages just 12.80 against the opposition, amassing 64 runs across five innings.Suryakumar's highest score against Pakistan is 18. The dangerous batter will look to redeem himself by playing an impactful knock this time around.He kicked off the year on a dismal note, scoring 28 runs from five innings in India's five-match home series against England. He roared back to form in IPL 2025, where he enjoyed an imperious run.The Mumbai Indians (MI) star was the second-highest run-scorer of the season, finishing with 717 runs across 16 innings at a strike rate of 167.91. He became the first non-opening batter to score over 700 runs in a single edition.