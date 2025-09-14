  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • "Man who bent gravity to win us the World Cup" - Cricket fraternity wishes Suryakumar Yadav on 35th birthday ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Asia Cup match

"Man who bent gravity to win us the World Cup" - Cricket fraternity wishes Suryakumar Yadav on 35th birthday ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Asia Cup match

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Sep 14, 2025 16:01 IST
Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his 35th birthday on Sunday, September 14. (Pics: Getty Images/X/@GautamGambhir/@YUVSTRONG12).
Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his 35th birthday on Sunday, September 14. (Pics: Getty Images/X/@GautamGambhir/@YUVSTRONG12).

Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav turned 35 on Sunday, September 14. The star cricketer will be seen in action on his birthday as the Men in Blue face Pakistan in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

Several members of the cricket fraternity extended birthday wishes to Suryakumar on social media. Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir shared a message on X, wishing the star cricketer a happy birthday.

Gambhir wrote:

"Many many happy returns of the day Surya. Keep flying high!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Apart from the Indian coach, Suryakumar's teammates, former cricketers, and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises shared birthday posts for the 35-year-old. Here are some of the wishes:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Screenshot of Mohammed Siraj&#039;s Instagram story.
Screenshot of Mohammed Siraj's Instagram story.
Screenshot of Tilak Varma&#039;s Instagram story.
Screenshot of Tilak Varma's Instagram story.
Screenshot of Vyshak Vijaykumar&#039;s Instagram story.
Screenshot of Vyshak Vijaykumar's Instagram story.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side are currently placed at the top of the Group A points table in the 2025 Asia Cup. They opened their campaign in dominant fashion, bowling out the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for just 57.

Ad

India chased the target in 4.3 overs to complete a clinical victory. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was named the Player of the Match for his stunning four-wicket haul.

A look at Suryakumar Yadav's T20I record against Pakistan ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Asia Cup match

Suryakumar Yadav is hailed as one of the best T20 players in world cricket by several fans and experts alike. He has entertained fans over the years with his 360-degree stroke-making.

Ad

However, his T20I record against Pakistan has been quite underwhelming so far. The 35-year-old averages just 12.80 against the opposition, amassing 64 runs across five innings.

Suryakumar's highest score against Pakistan is 18. The dangerous batter will look to redeem himself by playing an impactful knock this time around.

He kicked off the year on a dismal note, scoring 28 runs from five innings in India's five-match home series against England. He roared back to form in IPL 2025, where he enjoyed an imperious run.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) star was the second-highest run-scorer of the season, finishing with 717 runs across 16 innings at a strike rate of 167.91. He became the first non-opening batter to score over 700 runs in a single edition.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications