“None of us have played here” - Quinton de Kock opens up on Pakistan challenge

South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock has admitted that unfamiliarity with Pakistani conditions is one of their biggest challenges as they prepare to face the hosts in a two-Test series starting January 26.

From the current South Africa squad, none of the players have played in Pakistan. Only head coach Mark Boucher has experience of the conditions. He was part of South Africa’s tours of Pakistan in 1997, 2003 and 2007.

The current Pakistan tour is the Proteas' first since 2007.

At a virtual press conference, Quinton de Kock admitted that home conditions definitely give Pakistan the edge. The wicketkeeper-batsman was quoted as saying:

“In all honesty we don’t know what the conditions would be like because none of us have played here before barring our head coach. We have spoken to the coaches about how we’ll prepare for the series.

“We’ll be up against a side which have the advantage of home conditions, regardless of its makeup. The biggest challenge for South Africa will be the playing conditions.”

Quinton de Kock added that spin will play a major part in the Test series. He said:

“Look, we are not going take Pakistan lightly by all means. They have picked several spinners who are unknown to us. Of course we understand that spin plays a huge part in the subcontinent because the pitches suit them more and we have got our bases covered.”

Babar Azam’s return has strengthened Pakistan: Quinton de Kock

Quinton De Kock also conceded that the return of skipper Babar Azam will boost Pakistan considerably. Azam was ruled of both the T20I and Test series against New Zealand with a thumb injury.

“Pakistan will be a much more competitive side in the series because of their key player Babar who is returning from injury. Mind you, I have played in New Zealand and it’s never easy playing there on seaming pitches and South Africa had also struggled to beat them [New Zealand] in their own backyard. We all know how good Babar can be in all conditions,” de Kock said.

South Africa and Pakistan will face off in the first Test in Karachi from January 26. The second Test will be held in Rawalpindi from February 4.

The teams will also feature in a three-match T20I series to be played in Lahore on February 11, 13 and 14.