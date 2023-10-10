"Don't know why Netherlands bowl first after winning the toss" - Aakash Chopra on their World Cup 2023 loss to New Zealand

Aakash Chopra feels the Netherlands' decision to bowl first in their World Cup 2023 clash against New Zealand allowed the Kiwis to post a massive total and virtually seal the game in their favor.

Tom Latham and Co. posted 322/7 after being asked to set a target in Hyderabad on Monday, October 9. Their bowlers then bundled out the Dutch for 223 to help their side register an emphatic 99-run win and climb atop the points table.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra wasn't convinced with Scott Edwards' decision at the toss. He said (8:25):

"Don't know why Netherlands bowl first after winning the toss. They bowl and then more than 300 runs are scored. It was Pakistan who didn't do that but New Zealand did that."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the 323-run target virtually assured a win for the Black Caps. He elaborated:

"Everyone scored runs in that, whether it was Devon Conway - he scored less but scored, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham or Daryl Mitchell. Even Mitchell Santner came and hit at the end and he hit properly because you got a total of over 320 and it was guaranteed from there that New Zealand would win the match."

Will Young (70), Tom Latham (53), Rachin Ravindra (51), and Daryl Mitchell (48) were the principal contributors for New Zealand with the bat. Mitchell Santner smashed an unbeaten 36 off 17 balls to provide the finishing touches to the Black Caps innings.

"Matt Henry is fantastic"- Aakash Chopra lauds seamer's spell

Matt Henry registered figures of 3/40 in 8.3 overs. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra praised Mitchell Santner (5/59), Rachin Ravindra (1/46), and Matt Henry (3/40) for being among the wickets during the Netherlands' chase. He stated (8:55):

"Then Mitchell Santner picked up five wickets and Rachin Ravindra took one wicket. Matt Henry is fantastic. He bowled well in the last match and bowled well here as well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the eight overs bowled by Lockie Ferguson was another positive for New Zealand. He observed:

"The good thing is that Lockie Ferguson has become available for the team. So they now have 13 players to choose from. Tim Southee and Kane Williamson were still not available. Like India have 14, they have 13. Injuries are a different problem."

Chopra concluded by picking Trent Boult's outstanding catch as the game's highlight. While observing that the Netherlands bowlers bowled well and Colin Ackermann played an impressive knock, he added that the wider gulf between the two sides in 50-over cricket was evident.

