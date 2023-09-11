"Don't know when Shadab Khan will look confident" - Salman Butt on Pakistani spinner's struggles against Rohit Sharma

Pakistan's leg-spinner Shadab Khan looked off-colour against Team India captain Rohit Sharma in the Super 4's clash between the two sides at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10.

Speaking about the spinner's performance, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt stated that he looked very underconfident against Rohit. He opined that Shadab bowled a lot of loose deliveries, allowing the Indian skipper to score runs at a brisk pace.

Butt made these remarks during a live session on his official YouTube channel. He said:

"I don't know when Shadab Khan will look confident. Rohit Sharma, who looked unsure early on, was able to take him to the cleaners. He bowled short balls and full tosses. It was like he wanted to ensure that Rohit didn't miss any chance of hitting a six."

Shadab went for 31 in his first two overs. He did make an impressive comeback, dismissing Sharma for 56 in the 17th over of the Indian innings.

"He was unplayable in the first few overs" - Salman Butt on Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, delivering a sensational spell with the new ball on Sunday. The pacer troubled both the Indian openers with his tidy bowling.

Salman Butt observed that Naseem was unplayable in his first spell. He also pointed out that the speedster was unfortunate to not get a wicket, adding:

"Naseem Shah was outstanding with the ball. He was unlucky with those edges not being taken in the slips. Rohit Sharma was beaten against both his inswing and outswing. He was unplayable in the first few overs."

Naseem almost got rid of Shubman Gill in his very first over. He managed to get an outside edge which flew towards third-man. However, Shaheen Afridi failed to gather the ball, giving the batter a big reprieve.

The right-arm seamer once again managed to get an edge off Gill's bat in the eighth over. Unfortunately for him, the ball went in between the two slip fielders and raced away to the boundary.