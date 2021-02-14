"Don't mess with Rishabh Pant" - Twitterati ecstatic after the southpaw's sensational innings

Rishabh Pant continued his rich vein of form to smash yet another sensational half-century in Test cricket. The 23-year-old once again put up a belligerent exhibition of batting, especially against the spinners, and gave them no chance whatsoever to dominate.
The left-hander was in ominous touch in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and has successfully managed to replicate that form against England. He has continued to cement his place in the Indian Test team through such consistent performances.
Fans on Twitter hail Rishabh Pant for his phenomenal knock
Fans on Twitter were elated to see Rishabh Pant tonk the bowlers down the ground. After months of seeing himself criticized for throwing his wicket away, Rishabh Pant is finally delivering the performances that are expected of him and the fans couldn't be any happier.
Although he remained stranded on 58, fans took to Twitter to laud Rishabh Pant's masterclass on a turning track. Here is what they had to say:
Team India resumed play on Day 2 with 300-6 on the board, and were hopeful of Axar Patel sticking around with Pant to form an effective partnership. However, it was not to be as off-spinner Moeen Ali struck twice in the second over of the day, sending back both Axar and Ishant Sharma.
At 301-8, Rishabh Pant realized he needed to change gears and start scoring quickly, with wickets falling at the other end. He began attacking Ali as well as skipper Joe Root and found boundaries at regular intervals.
The visitors just couldn't devise a plan to dismiss the left-hander as he wasn't letting them settle to a particular line and length. Unfortunately, Team India got bowled out and Pant remained unbeaten at 58. However, the total of 329 already looks daunting, and could prove to be a little too much for England to scale in the first innings.Published 14 Feb 2021, 11:52 IST