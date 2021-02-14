"Don't mess with Rishabh Pant" - Twitterati ecstatic after the southpaw's sensational innings

Rishabh Pant continued his rich vein of form to smash yet another sensational half-century in Test cricket. The 23-year-old once again put up a belligerent exhibition of batting, especially against the spinners, and gave them no chance whatsoever to dominate.

The left-hander was in ominous touch in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and has successfully managed to replicate that form against England. He has continued to cement his place in the Indian Test team through such consistent performances.

Fans on Twitter hail Rishabh Pant for his phenomenal knock

Fans on Twitter were elated to see Rishabh Pant tonk the bowlers down the ground. After months of seeing himself criticized for throwing his wicket away, Rishabh Pant is finally delivering the performances that are expected of him and the fans couldn't be any happier.

Although he remained stranded on 58, fans took to Twitter to laud Rishabh Pant's masterclass on a turning track. Here is what they had to say:

Rishabh Pant in Test Cricket in India:-



•92(84) vs WI.

•92(134) vs WI.

•91(88) vs ENG.

•11(19) vs ENG.

•58*(77) vs ENG.



•5 Inns, 4 Fifty plus, 86.00 Ave, 344 runs.



Rishabh at his Very Best. Freak. #INDvsENG — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 14, 2021

Rishabh Pant is doing what Adam Gilchrist used to do for Australia.#INDvENG — Prabhat Sharma (@prabhathrc) February 14, 2021

Most sixes in Test since Pant's debut :



Ben Stokes - 37 sixes (47 innings)

Rishabh Pant - 31 sixes (30 innings)*

Rohit Sharma - 28 sixes ( 17 innings)*

Mayank Agarwal - 23 sixes ( 23 innings)#INDvENG — Sooraj Ayyappan (@SoorajAyyappan_) February 14, 2021

Rishabh Pant has an average of 86 at home🥵#IndvsEng — Harshad 🇮🇳 (@HBJ3221) February 14, 2021

There should be a 'Rishabh-Pant-is-batting' alarm which wakes up everyone on the planet#INDvENG — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) February 14, 2021

I feel like a thief watching Rishabh Pant without having to pay a fee every time. — Kieran (@BerbaSpinCric) February 13, 2021

Another super innings by #RishabhPant . He just ran out of partners or else could have scored a 💯. #INDvsENG — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 14, 2021

Rishabh Pant! 50 🔥 Love watching him play! You're always on the edge of your seat. So. Damn. Exciting. (And yes you know about the smile already). 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) February 14, 2021

Dont mess with Rishabh pant 😎 pic.twitter.com/9omfnbbtND — Yatharth gupta (@yoyoyatharth) February 13, 2021

Rishabh Pant can also play on the Everest!!#INDvENG #INDvsENG — Biswatosh Sinha (@biswatosh) February 14, 2021

Team India resumed play on Day 2 with 300-6 on the board, and were hopeful of Axar Patel sticking around with Pant to form an effective partnership. However, it was not to be as off-spinner Moeen Ali struck twice in the second over of the day, sending back both Axar and Ishant Sharma.

At 301-8, Rishabh Pant realized he needed to change gears and start scoring quickly, with wickets falling at the other end. He began attacking Ali as well as skipper Joe Root and found boundaries at regular intervals.

The visitors just couldn't devise a plan to dismiss the left-hander as he wasn't letting them settle to a particular line and length. Unfortunately, Team India got bowled out and Pant remained unbeaten at 58. However, the total of 329 already looks daunting, and could prove to be a little too much for England to scale in the first innings.